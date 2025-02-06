Anne returns to hospital to thank staff for her care after horse accident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess Royal has returned to the hospital where she was treated after her suspected horse-related accident to thank medical teams for their care.

Anne arrived at Southmead Hospital in Bristol on Thursday to reunite with doctors and nurses who looked after her, and tour the building.

The King’s sister has described how “every day is a bonus” after she suffered concussion and minor head injuries in the accident last June.

The 74-year-old princess, who was on her way to see her chickens on her Gatcombe Park estate at the time, has no memory of what followed, but she is thought to have been struck by a horse’s head or legs.

After the accident, an air ambulance and emergency services were dispatched to the scene at Anne’s Gloucestershire home and, following medical care by a crew, the princess was rushed 30 miles away to Southmead by road for tests, treatment and observation.

She spent five nights in the major hospital after the accident on June 23 and did not return to public royal duties until almost three weeks later after rehabilitation support at home.

On a recent tour to South Africa, the princess remarked of the incident: “It just reminds you, shows you – you never quite know, something (happens) and you might not recover.”

More than seven months after she was discharged, Anne has travelled to the hospital, including the intensive care unit (ICU), to hear from staff about the work they do.

The ICU at Southmead is a purpose-built 48-bed unit which admits more than 2,000 patients each year, making it one of the busiest in the country.

Anne will also view the air ambulance helicopter pad and the staff garden.

Southmead Hospital is the regional specialist intensive care unit for departments such as major trauma, neurosciences, plastic surgery and burns, and infectious diseases.

North Bristol NHS Trust is one of the largest hospital trusts in the UK with more than 13,000 staff.

Southmead Hospital Charity is launching a fundraising appeal to transform the lives of stroke survivors and patients with neurological conditions.

The charity aims to raise more than £400,000 for a groundbreaking walkerbot – a state-of-the-art device that helps patients relearn how to walk, restoring independence and mobility.

