Princess Royal hails Turkish friends and presses importance of remembrance

The Princess Royal has hailed Turkish friends and emphasised the importance of passing on the tradition of remembering those who have fallen in war.

Anne was speaking at a service to mark the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign at Turkey’s Canakkale Martyrs’ Memorial.

She made her address on the peninsula where soldiers from the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, France and Turkey died in the 1915 clash.

The Princess Royal later delivered a message from the King, who attended services for the 90th and 100th anniversaries, and extended his “special thoughts and prayers”, and described solace for the “dreadful losses” in the “warm friendships and deep alliances that have emerged from the desperation of Gallipoli”.

A wreath was laid for Anne at the memorial, and she went on to lay the traditional red carnations at the graves of the Turkish soldiers.

She said it was a “great and solemn honour” to attend the service, remembering the sacrifice on all sides of the “unforgiving campaign”.

The Princess Royal went on to reference a quote by Turkish hero Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, saying: “There is no difference between the Johnnies and the Mehmets to us where they lie side by side in this country of ours.

“You, the mothers, who sent their sons from faraway countries, wipe away your tears. Your sons are now lying in our bosom and are in peace. After having lost their lives on this island, they have become our sons as well.”

Anne described words such as these as having “paved the way for ferocious battles that took place on this land to be replaced by long-lasting friendships and strong alliances that we must take forward to the future”.

She added: “I pay a heartfelt tribute to all the nations represented here today.

“On behalf of the former Entente Powers, I salute the memory of Gallipoli and our future together.”

Anne also attended a commemoration at the French National Cemetery in Gallipoli before visiting the grave of a British war hero.

Lieutenant Colonel Charles Doughty-Wylie was decorated with a Victoria Cross for his service during the Gallipoli campaign.

She went on to attend the Commemoration of the UK, Commonwealth and Ireland.

More than 100,000 troops died in an ill-fated campaign during the First World War by the UK and allies to capture the Dardanelles Strait in what is now north-west Turkey.

The assault in 1915 was intended to wound the then Ottoman Empire and cut off a key connecting water route between the Aegean Sea and the Black Sea, a move which would have also aided Russia.

On Friday, Anne is expected to attend a dawn service to mark the 110th anniversary of the landing of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps on the beaches of Gallipoli.

April 25 is known as Anzac Day and is marked across the two southern hemisphere countries.

Many from Australia and New Zealand have also travelled to Turkey for the anniversary.