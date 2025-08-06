Irish president meets Princess Royal at his official Dublin residence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish president Michael D Higgins has welcomed the Princess Royal to his official residence in Dublin.

Anne is visiting Aras an Uachtarain (official residence) in what has been described as “a courtesy call”.

The King’s sister met President Higgins and his wife, Sabina, on her second visit to the president’s residence.

She will later attend the official opening day of the 150th Dublin Horse Show at the Royal Dublin Society (RDS).

During the visit Anne will tour a special exhibition on the history of the show and meet representatives from Festina Lente (a Bray-based charity offering equine-assisted learning and therapy services) and the Riding for the Disabled Association Ireland.

The princess, who competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games in the equestrian three-day event, will also present rosettes to the winners in Class 20 of the Small Hunters competition.

British Ambassador to Ireland, Paul Johnston, said: “The Princess Royal’s visit underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the United Kingdom and Ireland, and the significance of the 150th holding of the RDS Dublin Horse Show.

“Her Royal Highness has visited Ireland on many occasions, including as patron of the Scottish Rugby Union for their biannual Six Nations games here.

“Her visit this week reflects her lifelong interest in equestrianism and charitable work.”

Queen Elizabeth II with then-Irish president Mary McAleese and the Duke of Edinburgh in Phoenix Park (PA)Anne previously visited the Aras in February 2004 during engagements where she was greeted by then-Irish president Mary McAleese.

The princess was accompanied on that private visit by the British ambassador to Ireland at the time, Stewart Eldon.

Members of the royal family have visited the president’s residence on several occasions, including the historic trip by Queen Elizabeth II in May 2011.

She was the first monarch to visit the Republic, where she signed a guest book at the Aras and planted an English oak tree at the Peace Bell.

Her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, made solo visits to Aras an Uachtarain in November 1998 and again in April 2006.

During their three-day visit to the Republic in 2020, the Prince and Princess of Wales – then titled the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – had a tea party with Mr Higgins and his wife at the Aras and met one of the president’s dogs, Brod.