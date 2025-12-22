Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government has fallen short of banning imports of real animal fur from grisly farms overseas under its animal-welfare shake-up, dismaying campaigners who have long sought a ban.

And the absence of a ban on imports of hunting trophies and foie gras has also disappointed conservationists and animal protectionists.

Ministers are pledging to set up a working group on fur “with involvement from both industry experts and those who support restrictions on the trade” and consider a ban.

open image in gallery Broadcaster Nicky Campbell at a march in London in 2019 against trophy hunting ( Paul Nicholls )

Mink, foxes and raccoon dogs have been filmed resorting to cannibalism and suffering painful wounds at fur farms linked to upmarket and luxury brands sold in the UK.

An investigation at a Finnish fur farm found a “bloodied, wheezing” animal being gnawed at by its cellmate, while mink lay dead in cages and others had eyes missing, cuts and bloody noses.

Britain banned fur farming in 2003, but hundreds of millions of pounds’ worth of fur is imported, mostly from China, the US, France and Italy, as well as Poland, which two months ago voted to close its fur farms.

Claire Bass, of Humane World for Animals UK said of the fur working group: “Successive governments have built extremely robust evidence to support a ban, so it’s not yet clear what more the government’s proposed Task Force could do.”

open image in gallery Blue foxes are picked from their cages with tongs around their necks at fur farms in countries such as Belarus ( AFP via Getty Images )

Every year, UK hunters pay thousands of pounds to legally shoot animals overseas and bring back bodies or body parts as souvenirs. Eduardo Goncalves, founder of the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting, was shocked that a ban on trophy imports was absent given it was in Labour’s manifesto.

“MPs of all parties - including Labour - have submitted questions asking the government to disclose its timetable for delivering its manifesto pledge on trophy hunting. So far, none has been forthcoming,” he said.

“The delay is baffling. The government could simply announce an immediate moratorium on trophy import licences, as a growing number of European and other countries have done.

“The government says it wants to introduce legislation. Defra, the government department responsible, has already drafted the Bill. Indeed it has already passed unanimously in the Commons as a private member’s bill.”

open image in gallery The Labour manifesto in 2024 pledged to ban trail-hunting and hunting trophy imports, as well as puppy smuggling and farming, and the use of snares ( Labour Party )

In a consultation, 86 per cent of 44,000 people who commented backed a ban, he said, and MPs of every party but one had called for the ban to be implemented urgently.

Mr Goncalves added: “Polls show 9 out of 10 voters back a ban. One has to ask the question: what on earth is the government waiting for?”

The Conservatives broke repeated promises to ban hunting trophy imports and the Lords have twice blocked separate Bills to introduce a ban.

The Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation also said it was disappointed the strategy did not include a trophy ban.

Environment secretary Emma Reynolds told MPs last week the government was committed to a ban and would be taking measures forward separately.

It’s understood the government believes a timeframe for introducing legislation will be provided when the future Parliamentary timetable is determined.

Sean Gifford, managing director at the Humane League UK, said: “Unfortunately the animal welfare strategy does fall down in certain areas. Banning the importation of foie gras, one of the cruellest of all animal products, lacks even a mention.”

Rishi Sunak’s government in 2022 dropped plans to ban both foie gras and fur imports.

The strategy refers to UK sales of trips to cruel tourist attractions overseas, such as elephant riding, elephant painting and games, and swimming with dolphins, saying ministers will “explore with industry and NGOs legislative and non-legislative options to stop the advertising in the UK of low-animal-welfare activities abroad”.

open image in gallery Ways to stop advertising of cruel venues abroad will be ’explored’ ( Getty/iStock )

Meanwhile, trade think tank Animal Policy International is warning that potential bans on hen cages and pig farrowing crates could be undermined by a “loophole” allowing lower-welfare imports to flood the UK market.

Mandy Carter, co-executive director, said: “If we don't close the import loophole, we're asking British farmers to compete with one hand tied behind their backs and we're simply moving cruelty offshore.

“The Swiss got a carve-out in their agreement with the EU. We need the government to do the same.”

The government says UK farmers and producers are already being supported with grants to help refurbish housing for hens and pigs.

Its trade strategy, released in June, hails a “commitment to uphold high environmental protection, animal welfare and food safety standards”.

The Department for Environment was asked to comment.

Activists are celebrating the “landmark” animal-welfare reforms in the strategy, including banning hen cages, pig farrowing crates, carbon dioxide gas stunning of pigs, snares, puppy farms and dog electric shock collars.

They are also welcoming a promise to ban controversial trail-hunting.