Campaigners are accusing the government of taking away the fundamental right to protest peacefully after it made non-violent demonstrations at animal-testing facilities a criminal offence.

In a change to the law that was not part of a Bill before Parliament, Labour has outlawed protests such as “Camp Beagle” in Cambridgeshire, where activists have staged vigils non-stop for nearly five years outside a centre that breeds beagles for laboratory testing.

Anyone breaching the new ban may now face prison and a fine.

open image in gallery Campaigners say the right to peaceful protest is a fundamental principle of democracy ( Animal Rising )

Tens of thousands of people wrote to their MPs and members of the House of Lords to express their anger at the proposal beforehand.

But the government managed to pass the amendment by 301 votes to 110 after the Tories appeared to abstain on the issue, having previously tried to introduce the same measure before the election.

Nevertheless, 26 Labour MPs rebelled in another challenge to prime minister Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership.

One rebel MP pointed out: “We voted against this as the Labour Party when the Tories tried to do this in government; now our leadership is doing the same as the Tories.”

Celebrities including actor Amanda Abbington and television presenters Chris Packham and Kirsty Gallagher had spoken out against the crackdown by home secretary Shabana Mahmood. Lush Cosmetics and several law firms had also opposed the idea.

The change amends the Public Order Act to categorise animal-testing facilities, including universities and laboratories, as “key infrastructure”, alongside airports, power stations and motorways.

It means police will have stronger powers to stop protests, with penalties of up to a year in jail.

The government has argued that interference with the life sciences sector risks weakening the UK’s ability to act swiftly in a medical crisis such as another pandemic.

But free-speech and animal-rights advocates say the ban makes a mockery of democratic principles.

Nathan McGovern, of the Animal Rising activism organisation, said “smuggling the legislation through without proper scrutiny or debate” was un-British.

“The home secretary’s actions are a mockery of the principles of honesty and integrity upon which our Parliament was founded.

open image in gallery Activists say they should be able to protest with banners without fear of arrest ( Animal Rising )

“Individuals have the right to oppose and speak out against industries such as life sciences without the fear of prison time.”

Rob Pownall, founder of the Protect the Wild campaign organisation, said: “Today is a dark day for democracy. This amendment stretches the definition of ‘key national infrastructure’ beyond recognition and does so for one reason only: to shield a controversial industry from scrutiny.

“Public opposition to animal testing is substantial, and peaceful protest has a long and legitimate history in driving ethical and scientific progress.

“This effectively removes people’s right to express moral, scientific, or ethical objections without fear of criminalisation.”

“Stretch the definition this far and it becomes meaningless and opens the door to abuse. Which industry will be next?”

Just weeks ago, ministers published a strategy to phase out animal testing.

Members of Camp Beagle have maintained a 24-hours-a-day presence outside the MBR Acres beagle breeding facility near Huntingdon since June 2021 to draw attention to animal testing.

open image in gallery Thousands of people wrote to their MPs to object to the change ( Animal Rising )

The Independent revealed footage of puppies in cages there that experts said displayed signs of extreme stress.

Four defendants who broke into MBR Acres and took 18 beagle puppies were unanimously acquitted on Monday at Cambridge Crown Court of burglary.

A jury cleared Louisa Hillwood, Thomas Cusick, Kat Chan and Alan Guthrie after a seven-day trial in what campaigners dubbed a landmark case.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Peaceful protest is a fundamental part of our democratic society; people in this country will always be able to freely express their views.

“This change is about providing police with powers to respond proportionately to disruptive protest activity that undermines our nation’s health.”