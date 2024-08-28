Three dead in Anglesey seafront crash after ‘car hit pedestrian and house’

Support truly

Three people have died in a road collision in Wales, police have said.

North Wales Police said officers responded to reports of a road collision in Beaumaris on Anglesey, shortly after 2.45pm on Wednesday.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene in Alma Street which runs along the seafront past Beaumaris Pier.

A witness said the collision involved “a car hitting a pedestrian and then hitting a house”.

The Beaumaris resident was in a hotel overlooking the scene and was alerted to the incident by a “loud bang”.

She told the PA news agency she watched people doing CPR.

“It was just awful, the ambulance took ages to get here and when the police and the vehicles eventually came… there was nothing they could do once they got here,” she said.

“(The vehicle) was so mangled. It’s so mangled it’s not true.

“Everybody really rallied around, diverting the traffic and trying their best to give the people dignity, but it was pretty horrific.”

She added: “The town is absolutely full of tourists and people walk down that street. It’s just a beautiful, beautiful place.”

Images show a dark four-door car with a badly damaged bonnet facing in-land, immediately next to a seafront building.

Emergency service crews and a fire engine can be seen behind.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, leader of Plaid Cymru, said in a statement on X: “This is devastating news and my condolences are with those involved and their loved ones.

“I ask anyone who has any information to assist the police in their investigation to come forward.

“I am grateful to all the emergency services for their quick response. Diolch.”

Llinos Medi, Plaid Cymru MP for Ynys Mon, posted: “Devastating news from Beaumaris. I am thinking of everyone who has been affected today. The news has shaken our community here on the island.

“A heartfelt thank you to all the emergency services and volunteers who are responding to the emergency.”

The Archbishop of Wales, Andrew John, and the Bishop of Bardsey, David Morris, issued a joint statement offering “our sympathy and prayers to all who have been involved in today’s car accident”.

They said: “This is devastating news for the community and for the friends and family of the three people who have sadly died.”

Fire, police, ambulance, and air ambulance crews all attended the incident.

Police urged people to avoid the area, including nearby High Street, “which is expected to be closed for some time”.

Virginia Crosbie, former Conservative MP for Ynys Mon, said in a statement on Facebook: “My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, their families and loved ones.”

The Welsh Ambulance Service received reports of the incident shortly before 2.45pm.

A spokesperson for the service said: “We sent two emergency ambulances, one Cymru High Acuity Response Unit paramedic, one advanced paramedic practitioner, one duty operational manager and one locality manager to the scene.

“We were supported by pre-hospital immediate care specialists from North Wales Emergency Doctors Service and advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in a Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopter.”

Chief Inspector Caroline Mullen-Hurst said: “Sadly, we can confirm that three people have been fatally injured in the incident.

“We are appealing to anybody who witnessed the incident that hasn’t already spoken to officers, or anybody who might have dashcam footage, to please get in touch.”

Witnesses can make contact via the North Wales Police website or by calling 101 and using reference number Q129825.