Labour peer and former FA chairman Lord Triesman dies aged 82

Lord Triesman, a former Labour minister and ex-chairman of the Football Association, has died at the age of 82, Labour has announced.

Labour’s leader in the House of Lords, Baroness Angela Smith, led tributes to her former colleague, whom she described as “respected and loved by his colleagues for his courtesy, kindness, wisdom, loyalty and generosity of spirit”.

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair meanwhile said the peer was a “vital part of the New Labour movement”.

Lord Triesman died on Friday night, Labour said in a statement.

“He was 82. He died last night peacefully and at home,” the party said.

The statement added that he was “a politician, a trade union leader, an academic and a merchant banker”.

He was the general secretary of the AUT (Association of University Teachers), and the general secretary of the Labour Party, before he joined Sir Tony Blair’s government in the House of Lords in 2004, Labour said.

He served as a Foreign Office minister and then later as under-secretary of state for innovation, universities and skills.

Lord Triesman was later Labour’s shadow minister for foreign affairs, and also sat on several prominent select committees.

“He pursued a very active role in the House of Lords from 2004 until his death. And served as a Lord in Waiting to Queen Elizabeth II from 2004-2022,” Labour’s statement said.

The party added: “A passionate Spurs Fan, Lord Triesman became the first patron of the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation and the first independent chair of the FA (Football Association) from which platform he advocated intensely against racism in football and for the increased centrality of the women’s football.

“He later played an important role in the exposing of corruption within Fifa.”

The statement concluded: “Beyond his many public roles, David will be ever missed by his family and friends for his warmth, love, humour, insight and the ceaseless encouragement he gave to the younger generations of their family and their friends’ families.

“Lord Triesman is survived by his wife Lucy, the Lady Triesman, and their daughter Ilona. The family wishes their privacy to be respected at this sad time.”

Lady Smith, leader of the House of Lords, said: “As a Labour peer, David was respected and loved by his colleagues for his courtesy, kindness, wisdom, loyalty and generosity of spirit.

“He was great company with a wide circle of friends who shared lively conversations on his many interests and enthusiasms, particularly but not exclusively, politics and football.

“David bore his illness with amazing courage and even in the last weeks of his life he was engaging company.

“He will be sadly missed by all who knew him, but we are proud to have had his friendship. I would like to pass on sincere condolences from all of David’s colleagues in the Labour Peers Group to his wife Lucy and daughter Ilona.”

Former prime minister Sir Tony said: “David was a vital part of the New Labour movement and became in time a great friend.

“Passionate about the cause, whether the Labour Party or football, he was deeply committed to making change to improve people’s lives.

“Unwavering in his loyalty and dedication, he was someone both liked and admired by those who had the privilege of working with him.

“He was a gentle, genuine, good guy who put others before himself naturally and without hesitation. My profound condolences to Lucy and all his family.”

Hollie Ridley, Labour’s general secretary, also paid tribute to her predecessor.

She said: “It is with great sadness that we learn of Lord Triesman’s sad passing.

“Far too few general secretaries have had the privilege of serving the Labour Party and the country while Labour is in power – and the work David did while in that role helped to ensure our campaign machinery had the solid foundations needed to help us go on to win that third term in government.

“His commitment to public service was admirable and he will be much missed by those who he worked so closely with.

“I would like to extend my sincere condolences on behalf of the whole Labour Party, to David’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”