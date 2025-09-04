Rayner firm denies giving tax advice as PM refuses to say if he would sack her

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A conveyancer used by Angela Rayner to buy a flat she has since admitted underpaying stamp duty on has denied giving her tax advice, as Sir Keir Starmer declined to say whether he will sack his deputy if she is found to have broken the ministerial code.

The Deputy Prime Minister has said incorrect “advice from lawyers” led her to pay too little tax when she purchased the property in Hove this year.

Sources close to Ms Rayner said a conveyancer and two experts in trust law had all suggested the amount of stamp duty she paid on the property was correct and she acted on the advice she was given at the time.

But the conveyancing firm, Verrico and Associates, on Thursday said its lawyers “never” gave Ms Rayner tax advice and were being made “scapegoats”.

In a statement reported by media, managing director Joanna Verrico said: “We’re not qualified to give advice on trust and tax matters and we advise clients to seek expert advice on these.”

The founder of the small high street firm, based in Herne Bay, Kent, added: “We believe that we did everything correctly and in good faith. Everything was exactly as it should be.

“We probably are being made scapegoats for all this.”

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said: “This is yet more damning evidence that Angela Rayner has not been honest with the British public.

“From the start, we’ve had nothing but excuses, deflections and lies. Enough is enough.

“How many final straws can there be for Angela Rayner? She must resign or Keir Starmer must finally find the backbone to sack her.”

Dan Neidle, founder of Tax Policy Associates, said on X: “Looking increasingly like Ms Rayner didn’t actually obtain tax advice before this week.”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said “of course” he will act on the findings of his independent standards adviser looking into whether Ms Rayner broke ministerial rules.

But Sir Keir would not be drawn on whether he would fire his deputy, who is also the Housing Secretary, if Sir Laurie Magnus concludes that a breach occurred.

Ms Rayner referred herself for an ethics investigation on Wednesday, admitting that she had made a “mistake” after receiving fresh legal advice that she was liable for the extra duty.

She had been under mounting pressure after reports emerged she had saved £40,000 in stamp duty on the seaside property by not paying the higher rate reserved for additional home purchases.

In an interview with the BBC, Sir Keir said: “There’s a clear procedure. I strengthened that procedure. I am expecting a result pretty quickly.

“I do want it to be comprehensive … and then of course I will act on whatever the report is that’s put in front of me.”

It is understood that the ministerial ethics watchdog’s probe could report back as early as Friday.

The Prime Minister, who vociferously defended Ms Rayner on Monday, has faced questions over when he was informed that she had sought additional legal advice, and that it had come to the conclusion that she should have paid more tax.

He told the BBC: “I knew on Monday that she’d taken advice previously when she did the conveyance, and she was taking further advice, but the actual advice came through on Wednesday morning.”

No 10 said Ms Rayner retained Sir Keir’s “full confidence” but declined to commit to her staying in post for the rest of this Parliament – an assurance which has previously been given publicly to Ms Reeves and Foreign Secretary David Lammy amid speculation about their positions.

Both the Prime Minister and Science Secretary Peter Kyle, who is also MP for Hove, condemned graffiti that was found on Ms Rayner’s seaside flat on Thursday. The words “bitch” and “tax evader” were pictured sprayed on the outside of her home.

In her public statement, Ms Rayner said a court-instructed trust was established in 2020 following a settlement with the NHS over a “deeply personal and distressing incident” involving her son.

He was left with life-long disabilities and to ensure he continued to have stability in the family home in Greater Manchester, she said her family had agreed its interest in that property would be transferred to the trust.

She said she had put her stake in the constituency home in Ashton-under-Lyne into this trust, which a “leading tax counsel” had later told her made her liable to pay the additional stamp duty on her new Hove flat.