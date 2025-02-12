Rayner took advice from NHS trauma specialists for Grenfell demolition meeting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Angela Rayner has said she took advice from NHS trauma specialists over informing the Grenfell bereaved and survivors about the decision to dismantle the tower.

The Deputy Prime Minister previously defended her behaviour during a private meeting last week in which she announced the west London block’s future, denying she had been “aggressive”.

Some of those who survived and were bereaved by the 2017 fire expressed upset and shock after meeting with Ms Rayner, saying they felt they had not had their views considered before the decision was taken.

Asked if she had been worried about delivering the news, Ms Rayner told LBC’s Tonight With Andrew Marr: “I knew it was going to be a really difficult meeting.

“Secretary of states before me have not made decisions on the tower, and I think some of that is because it’s really difficult, and I knew it was going to be very traumatic to the people.

“I took advice from trauma specialists at the NHS there with me to try and give the clear information and to do it in a way that was as less traumatic as it could be, but it was always going to be difficult.

“I knew that there was not a consensus because I’d consulted and spoke to many different people, the bereaved, I spoke to survivors, I spoke to the local head teachers of the schools where the children are still traumatised every day as they’re walking around the tower, I spoke to the community, and I knew there wasn’t a consensus.

“I knew it was going to be really difficult, but I also knew that I had the engineering advice as well and on top of the views that I got and the engineering advice, I knew that the only decision to make really was that the tower had to come down.”

I was really angered by the fact that some of those leaks were happening Angela Rayner

Ms Rayner also told of her anger over the decision being leaked to the press before families were informed.

She said she tried to ensure she spoke to bereaved and survivors first, adding: “What really upsets me about this is these people have been through the most horrendous, horrific experience, lost their loved ones, gone through huge trauma, and the last thing they need is media reports and speculation before they’ve had the opportunity (to be informed).

“So I was really angered by the fact that some of those leaks were happening.”

The Deputy Prime Minister told the programme she feels a sense of responsibility “to do everything I can” to help those affected and to have a memorial on the site.

What is left of the tower has stood in place in the years since the fire, with a covering on the building featuring a large green heart accompanied by the words “forever in our hearts”.

The June 2017 disaster claimed the lives of 72 people.

It is expected a planning application for a memorial could be submitted in late 2026.