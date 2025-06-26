Ministers in talks over welfare concessions as Labour rebellion grows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ministers are discussing the prospect of further concessions to win over a growing list of Labour MPs poised to rebel against planned welfare reforms ahead of a crunch vote next week.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said talks between backbenchers and Government were “ongoing” on Thursday night as Downing Street seeks to head off what would be Sir Keir Starmer’s first Commons defeat.

It came as six more Labour MPs added their names to an amendment that would halt the legislation in its tracks, arguing disabled people have not been properly consulted and further scrutiny of the changes is needed.

The new signatories include the Commons Environmental Audit Select Committee chairman Toby Perkins, Stoke-on-Trent Central MP Gareth Snell, Newcastle upon Tyne MP Mary Glindon and Tamworth MP Sarah Edwards.

North Ayrshire and Arran MP Irene Campbell and Colchester MP Pam Cox, both of whom won their seats in the party’s 2024 landslide election victory, have also added their names.

The new names takes the total number of Labour backbenchers supporting the so-called “reasoned amendment,” tabled by Treasury Select Committee chairwoman Dame Meg Hiller, to 126.

The Prime Minister has insisted the reforms are set for a Commons vote on Tuesday as planned, but ministers are locked in talks with backbenchers about the possibility of making changes to soften the impact of the Bill as a major revolt looms.

Asked what concessions could be offered to convince rebels to back the Government, Ms Rayner sought to reassure backbenchers that they would not be expected to betray the party’s traditional values.

“I’m not going to get into that on your show tonight,” she said in an interview on ITV’s Peston programme.

“Those discussions are ongoing around making sure that the welfare reforms that we’re bringing in support people into work who need that, and we’re putting a huge amount of investment into doing that, but also protecting the most vulnerable.”

She acknowledged that “a lot of people are very scared about these changes” but added: “I haven’t changed my Labour values and we’re not expecting our benches to do anything that isn’t in check with them.

“What we want to do is support people, and that is the crucial bit around these reforms of what Labour are trying to achieve, and we’re discussing that with our MPs.”

The plans restrict eligibility for personal independence payment (Pip), the main disability payment in England, and limit the sickness-related element of universal credit. The Government hopes the changes will get more people back into work and save up to £5 billion a year.

Existing claimants will be given a 13-week phase-out period of financial support, a move seen as a bid to head off opposition by aiming to soften the impact of the changes.

But the fact so many Labour MPs are prepared to put their names to the “reasoned amendment” calling for a change of course shows how entrenched the opposition remains.

One backbencher preparing to vote against the Bill told the PA news agency: “A lot of people have been saying they’re upset about this for months. To leave it until a few days before the vote, it’s not a very good way of running the country.

“It’s not very grown up.”

They said that minor concessions would not be enough, warning: “I don’t think you can tinker with this. They need to go back to the drawing board.”

According to the Government’s impact assessment, the welfare reforms as a whole could push an extra 250,000 people, including 50,000 children, into relative poverty.

Asked whether she thought there were hundreds of thousands of people claiming disability benefits who were not disabled, Ms Rayner said: “No, what we’re saying though is that the welfare system has to be able to have longevity.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Sir Keir defended his leadership against accusations he had misjudged the mood in his party, insisting he is “comfortable with reading the room”.

At a press conference at the Nato summit in The Hague, the Prime Minister said: “Is it tough going? Are there plenty of people and noises off? Yes, of course, there always are, there always have been, there always will be.

“But the important thing is to focus on the change that we want to bring about.”

Later on Wednesday, armed forces minister Luke Pollard echoed the Deputy Prime Minister, telling Sky News’s Politics Hub show that “of course” the Government was in talks about possibly making changes.

“Of course we are, and I think there’s a concern that’s very valid and real for lots of my colleagues. They’re not doing this to cause trouble or be argumentative,” he said.

“They’re doing it because they have a genuine, heartfelt concern about some of the impacts. ”

He said some of the reforms would be supported across the party but “where there is concerns… those discussions will continue until the vote and beyond.”

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Mr Pollard said the Government had “between now and Tuesday to listen to those concerns” and “to address them” before making the case for reform in the Commons debate next week.

Asked whether the Government would listen to calls for it to change course over planned cuts to Pip, he said: “I think that’s for many colleagues where the real concern is.”

Other senior Labour figures outside Parliament, including Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, have publicly expressed their opposition to the plans.

Meanwhile, the Tories seem unlikely to lend the Government their support, with leader Kemi Badenoch setting out conditions for doing so including a commitment to rule out tax rises in the autumn budget and further cut the benefits bill.