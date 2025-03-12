MPs back package of workers’ rights reforms in ‘landmark’ Bill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MPs have backed a package of workers’ rights reforms described as “a once-in-a-generation chance to reshape the world of work”.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner described the Employment Rights Bill as a “landmark” piece of legislation, which she said was “pro growth and pro business and pro worker”.

The proposed new law includes a right to guaranteed hours, cracking down on zero-hour contracts without the offer of work, and introduces new restrictions on “fire and rehire” processes when employees are let go and then re-employed on new contracts.

MPs backed the Bill at its third reading 333 votes to 100, majority 233, and it will now undergo scrutiny in the House of Lords.

Conservative shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith claimed the proposals would result in fewer businesses employing young people.

Ms Rayner told the Commons: “This transformative package is a huge opportunity, a once-in-a-generation chance to reshape the world of work and to drive a race to the top on standards, and to deliver growth and build an economy that works for everyone.

“We know the Tories in lockstep with Reform will fight this every step of the way.

“Over two decades ago, they did the same with Labour’s minimum wage.

“They said then that it would destroy two million jobs, and now they’re queuing up to vote against every single measure in this Bill.

“But the truth is, they were wrong then and they are wrong now.”

The Employment Rights Bill changes several rules which businesses must follow when they employ and sack workers.

Among these is a change to the law around “fire and rehire” processes.

Where workers are sacked for failing to agree changes in their contracts, employment authorities would treat this as automatically unfair unless the employer can show they were unavoidable.

Employees would have a “day one” right to request flexible working, but employers can turn down these requests for several reasons, including if the new arrangement would introduce additional costs, or if it would have a “detrimental effect on ability to meet consumer demand”.

Paternity leave will also become a “day one” right, so new fathers would not need to complete 26 weeks of continuous service before taking time away from their jobs.

The Government has agreed to ensure bereavement leave covers miscarriage, as it plans to rolls out a new right for grieving workers to take time off work.

A Fair Work Agency would enforce this package of measures “by bringing together” existing authorities, according to a Government explainer.

Responding to Ms Rayner, Mr Griffith said: “Today represents a personal victory for the Deputy Prime Minister.”

Labour MPs pointed at Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, who was sat next to Ms Rayner, as the Conservative shadow business secretary added: “Whilst the Business Secretary and the Chancellor (Rachel Reeves) lie low, there’s no doubt who’s been in the driving seat.”

Deputy Speaker Judith Cummins called for order as Mr Griffith conceded that “he’s here now”.

Mr Griffith continued: “It makes a welcome change from a Prime Minister who pretends this Bill is about growth. It’s not easy for (Ms Rayner) – it’s always awkward being at odds with your boss.

“He says ‘growth’, you say ‘slow’.

“He wants fewer regulators, you create new ones.”

He later added: “Employers will take fewer risks on new employees.

“As a result, this Bill will disproportionately hit young people the hardest.

“They don’t have the track record to rely on someone giving them the chance, a first step into the world of work.

“Unlike so many of those opposite whose first job was at a comfortable desk in Trade Union Congress House, my first job was in a supermarket.

“That company was able to take a risk on a young Andrew Griffith with no career experience, they were able to take that chance, because they knew I couldn’t start work in the morning and then file an employment tribunal claim in the afternoon.”

Reacting to the debate, GMB Union general secretary Gary Smith said “the lives of millions of working people will be better because of this Bill”, adding that “there is still a long way to go”.

He said: “Bad bosses tried to stop the minimum wage and equal pay. It’s no surprise they are crying wolf again now.

“We can’t let these backward-looking blockers get in the way of these vital reforms.”