Scottish Government holds emergency meeting over Storm Floris disruption

The Scottish Government has held an emergency meeting in response to the “significant disruption” caused by Storm Floris across the country, including 119 rail incidents.

On Monday night, the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room held the meeting to help decide an appropriate response to the storm, which has led to power outages, delays in exam results being delivered to pupils and travel disruption, amid other issues.

During the meeting, ministers heard that utilities companies are working to reconnect properties experiencing power outages.

The meeting was attended by justice and home affairs secretary Angela Constance, transport secretary Fiona Hyslop, cabinet secretary for health and social care Neil Gray and climate action and energy secretary Gillian Martin.

They were joined by representatives from the Met Office, Police Scotland, Transport Scotland, SEPA, transport and utilities companies and further resilience partners.

The Transport Scotland Resilience Room and the Multi-Agency Response Team remain activated to monitor and report on conditions throughout the duration of the storm.

Trunk road companies are continuing to remove fallen trees and debris from damaged infrastructure from roads, and have engaged specialist resources to assist.

The Scottish Government said there have been 119 incidents on the rail network caused by Storm Floris, including 75 tree-related incidents. Of those, 85% were due to third party trees.

With winds of up to 90mph in some parts of the country, a significant clear-up job will be required to inspect lines and carry out repair work before it is safe to restore a full service.

ScotRail is urging customers to check their journey via the app, website or JourneyCheck before they travel.

The train operator will also provide updates across social media channels throughout the night.

Following the meeting, Ms Constance said: “As expected, there has been significant disruption, particularly across the travel networks.

“We are still in an amber warning, and the advice remains to stay well informed, keep yourselves and others safe and avoid travel if you can, until the danger has passed.

“Power cuts are affecting a significant number of properties, and while utilities companies are working hard to reconnect supply in the face of challenging conditions, this will undoubtedly take some time to complete.

“The weather is expected to improve tomorrow, but the recovery period – both to reconnect homes to power and get transport back to normal – will require some time to clear the debris.

“We will continue to receive updates throughout Tuesday and will have a better idea on public transport tomorrow morning.”

On X, Network Rail said it has “worked closely with all train operators” to co-ordinate the railway’s response to the storm.

The railway operator added: “We’ve been working around the clock to keep services moving today.

“Our teams will continue inspecting routes for #StormFloris damage overnight, but this will continue into Tuesday morning.”

Network Rail previously said it is working “tirelessly” to clear routes blocked by falling trees and debris, and that disruption was likely to continue into Tuesday.

However, some checks will need to be carried out on Tuesday morning.

Rail, road and ferry travel were disrupted and festival events cancelled as Storm Floris swept across Scotland, bringing with it heavy rain and strong gusts.

Disruption on the railways has left passengers facing multiple cancellations, while a number of roads around the country have been blocked.

Western coastal areas are bearing the brunt of the summer storm but strong winds and heavy rain are affecting much of the rest of the country.

As of 11.30pm on Monday, a yellow weather warning from the Met Office was in place in Scotland until 8am on Tuesday.

Police previously said they had received “multiple reports” of campervans being blown over on the A87 between Broadford and Portree on Skye, while in Aberdeenshire the A96 is closed in both directions near Old Rayne because of several fallen trees.