Suicide prevention strategy launched in wake of Polmont YOI deaths – SPS

The Scottish Prison Service has apologised to the families of Katie Allan and William Lindsay, who took their own lives in Polmont Young Offenders’ Institute, and committed to preventing further suicides.

Katie Allan, 21, and William Lindsay, 16, died within months of each other in 2018 at Polmont YOI, run by the Scottish Prison Service (SPS).

Ms Allan, a student at Glasgow University, was found dead on June 4 while serving a 16-month sentence for drink-driving and causing serious injury.

Mr Brown, who had made repeated attempts on his life in 2017 – detailed in reports provided on his admission, was found dead in his cell on October 7 – three days after he was remanded due to a lack space in a children’s unit.

A fatal accident inquiry was held last year at Falkirk Sheriff Court and recommendations were made by Sheriff Simon Collins on January 17.

SPS issued a statement saying it was committed to “enhanced support to the most vulnerable young people at one of the most challenging times of their lives” and launching an anti-bullying strategy, promising a “robust suicide prevention scheme”.

It said all bunk beds had been removed from cells used by prisoners aged 18 to 21, and it is overhauling the Talk To Me suicide prevention scheme so prisoners are subject to it “for a minimum of 72 hours after admission and not removed until after a case conference”, with a review due to finish this year, and a new policy in 2026.

SPS said it would “institute a policy of regular ongoing cell audit” using a toolkit to risk assess for suicides, and any fixtures would be “actioned as a priority to remove or reduce risks as soon as practicable”.

It committed to trying “suicide prevention technology in Polmont”, with a report due by January 2026, and a review of items prisoners are permitted to purchase and receive due at the end of 2025.

Rip-resistant bedding was recommended with SPS pledging to “consider how best to balance safety with the needs and wellbeing” of prisoners.

Scottish ministers are launching a working group “determining the best way to ensure the timely and secure transfer of information from court to SPS”.

SPS also said it was “committed to developing and implementing a secure electronic portal whereby social work, medical staff and third sector organisations can provide information relevant to a prisoner’s suicide risk”.

However in a statement from solicitor Aamer Anwar on behalf of Ms Allan’s parents Linda and Stuart Allan and brother Scott Allan, and Mr Lindsay’s brother John Reilly, the apology was branded “too little too late”.

It blamed “SPS, former prison governors, senior management at Polmont and the Forth Valley Heath Board” and said they “ignored cries for help”, claiming “some should be facing criminal prosecution”.

Mr Anwar said: “The Government has accepted in full all the recommendations. The families are grateful to the First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Justice Angela Constance for acting with such speed and compassion.”

He added: “The lack of accountability across SPS has led to Scotland having one of the highest avoidable mortality rates in custody, that will only continue if the UK Government does not take away crown immunity from our public prisons.

“Nearly seven years on, steps must be taken now to implement the transfer of all information to the prison estate, immediately on admission.

“The developing of a secure electronic portal sometime in 2026 is too little and could be dangerously late.

“Of course, all information held must be shared by all agencies to ensure a duty of care for each young person incarcerated.”

Mr Anwar said: “The question for the families is, if the SPS now accept that suicide was not inevitable and they are culpable, will they finally instruct a suicidologist as requested by Linda Allan.”

Teresa Medhurst, SPS chief executive, said: “We are sincerely sorry and we apologise for the deaths of Katie and William and our failings.

“We recognise that their families want action, not words, and we are determined and committed to move at pace and that the actions we are setting out will be enduring and save many lives in the future.

“SPS has a duty of care to vulnerable young people in custody, including in moments of crisis in their lives. This response today sets out how we meet those recommendations but also look at all ways in which we can go beyond them.

“Our staff work hard to build positive relationships with people in custody every day, particularly those who might be vulnerable. This set of actions will provide the tools and training to support them in their important work.”

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “I want to express my deepest condolences to the families of Katie Allan and William Lindsay.

“The Scottish Government has fully accepted the findings that their deaths were preventable and is committed to addressing the systemic failures identified.

“All recommendations from the inquiry have been accepted, and SPS are taking forward the urgent operational changes to implement those in full.

“As part of the broader measures, I have initiated an independent review of the FAI system to look at the efficiency, effectiveness and trauma informed nature of investigations.

“Progress is being made to make Legal Aid free for bereaved families participating in deaths in custody FAIs.”

NHS Forth Valley has been contacted for comment.