Burnham faces decision on bid for Westminster return

Andy Burnham faces pressure to decide whether he will attempt to return to Westminster after a Greater Manchester MP announced he would quit the Commons.

Andrew Gwynne said on Thursday he would stand down as MP for Gorton and Denton citing “significant ill health” and advice from his doctor not to return to work.

His decision means a by-election in the constituency, which he won comfortably in 2024, and opens a possible route back to the Commons for the Greater Manchester mayor widely believed to have ambitions to lead the Labour Party.

Mr Burnham has yet to comment on whether he will apply to be Labour’s candidate in the up-coming by-election.

But before Mr Gwynne’s announcement, the mayor said he was “in the dark” about the MP’s plans, adding: “People shouldn’t rush to conclusions.”

Some Labour backbenchers have suggested they would welcome Mr Burnham’s return, with one telling the Press Association it would be “lovely” and things were “looking up” for the first time in 18 months.

Mr Burnham faces several hurdles if he is to use this moment to return to Westminster.

His candidacy will have to be approved by Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC), which has been seen as under the control of Sir Keir Starmer’s supporters.

The Prime Minister himself would not be drawn on Thursday on whether Mr Burnham should stand, saying the NEC would set out the process for choosing a candidate and adding that he was “doing an excellent job as mayor of Manchester”.

But reports suggest Sir Keir’s allies are already mobilising to block Mr Burnham’s candidacy, arguing it would destabilise the Government.

On Thursday, a source close to the NEC said it was “hard to tell” whether the mayor would be approved as a candidate for the contest, with support among the party’s ruling body “not clear”.

But a backbench MP told PA Labour would be “foolish” to block him from standing, adding the party would be “completely finished” if it did so.

And Steve Wright, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said blocking Mr Burnham’s candidacy would be “a democratic outrage”, adding the union would “fiercely resist any attempts to stitch up the selection”.

If selected, Mr Burnham would then face a potentially tough by-election contest.

Although Mr Gwynne won his seat with 51% of the vote, Labour’s support nationally has crashed since the election and Reform UK has vowed to “throw everything” at the seat.

And if elected he would have to give up his mayoralty as in that role he is also a police and crime commissioner and therefore legally barred from sitting as an MP.