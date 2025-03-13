Andrew Tate’s ‘pimping’ podcast removed from Spotify

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spotify has taken down Andrew Tate’s “pimping hoes” podcast as it was found to be in breach of the company’s rules.

Before it was removed, the podcast had received 276 comments from users demanding its removal and a petition urging Spotify to remove all content by the self-proclaimed “misogynist influencer” has gathered more than 90,000 signatures.

Spotify continually monitors any content uploaded in case it directly violates its platform rules, but it does not remove content based on the activity of creators outside of the platform.

These rules ban “dehumanising” comments or “content that incites violence” against people with protected characteristics, such as gender or race.

They also ban any content that targets individuals or groups for harassment.

Mr Tate and his brother Tristan are currently facing a series of rape and human trafficking allegations in the UK, US and Romania. The brothers, both UK-US nationals, have denied the claims and claim they are being targeted because of their wealth.

The ban comes amid media reports that Spotify staff complained about the podcast, which Mr Tate falsely advertised as a “degree course”. The reports are not believed to have played a role in the decision to remove the content.

“Pretty vile that we’re hosting Andrew Tate’s content,” one member of staff also wrote on an internal messaging channel, according to 404 media.

“The content in question was removed because it violated our policies, not because of employee discussion,” Spotify told The Independent.

The removal is the latest in a series of podcast removals from Spotify this week. Other podcasts published by Mr Tate are still available on Spotify, including “How to get girls fast and easy” which has been advertised as a “PhD course”.

The change.org petition has gathered more than 90,000 verified signatures online. It argues the podcasts “actively teach men how to manipulate, control, and profit from the exploitation of women”.

Some Spotify users went as far as cancelling their subscription over Mr Tate’s content.

“I cancelled my Spotify Premium subscription on Sunday night,” former user Sam Taylor said on social media.

“Andrew Tate's 'Pimping Hoes Degree course'... gives people a playbook for coercive and control and sexual manipulation - I can't continue to give that company money each month.”

Mr Tate was first arrested in 2022 on allegations of sexual intercourse with a minor, trafficking minors and money laundering.

He has not yet responded to a request for comment.