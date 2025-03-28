Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew Tate’s influence on young men is “plain to see”, a police chief has said as he raised alarm over the rise of harmful online influencers.

Gavin Stephens, chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), warned that Tate had become “ubiquitous” among young boys.

Tate and his brother, Tristan, are facing charges of sex trafficking and forming an organised criminal group to sexually exploit women.

During a meeting outlining the NPCC’s work on tackling violence against women and girls on Friday, Mr Stephens said: “(Tate) has become ubiquitous.

“Whether you talk to educators or others, the harmful effect of Tate is plain to see.”

open image in gallery Tate and his brother Tristan face sex trafficking charges ( AP )

The self-described misogynist has amassed millions of followers in recent years, often with expletive-laden rants about women.

Mr Stephens branded the content “lawful but awful” and urged tech bosses to clamp down on it.The senior officer also warned of the growing scale of tech-enabled abuse, with police now dealing with more than a million crimes related to violence against women and girls each year – a fifth of all recorded crime.

“In 2022/23, the most common age of victims of tech-enabled violence was 10 to 15 years old,” he added.

“Young men are being influenced, drawn into this horrible material.

“It can’t be right that this is allowed to continue and exist on these platforms.

“It’s really concerning and worrying, the scale of the threat.

“The algorithms have been engineered in so they can be engineered out.”

Mr Stephens praised the recent drama Adolescence for helping to spark conversation around online harm but questioned whether tech companies are doing enough.

“I was thinking for episode five, what’s going on behind the scenes at the tech companies – are they taking it seriously?” he said.