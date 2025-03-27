MP suggests Republic of Ireland should take ‘rightful’ place in Commonwealth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Republic of Ireland should take “our deep neighbourly relations to the next level” and rejoin the Commonwealth, a Conservative MP has suggested.

Andrew Rosindell said Ireland “would do well to emulate countries such as Australia, Canada and New Zealand” and take its “rightful” place in the Commonwealth.

The MP for Romford also called for a bank holiday to mark St Patrick’s Day and the resurrection of the Order of St Patrick.

Speaking during a St Patrick’s Day and Northern Irish affairs debate, Mr Rosindell said: “The Republic of Ireland, I believe are our friends but we can be much closer, fully realising that we are one family that share a unique group of islands in all spheres of national operation.

“Indeed, Ireland could do much more work themselves, alongside her British brother and her loyal northern neighbour, in recognising that shared heritage and advancing shared values and goals on the global stage.

“Ireland would do well to emulate countries such as Australia, Canada and New Zealand. I believe that one day, perhaps soon, the people of the Republic of Ireland might choose to take their rightful place in the family of the Commonwealth of nations.

“Taking our deep neighbourly relations to the next level to the benefit of both partners, and I believe having a bounteous benefit to global politics.”

Mr Rosindell argued that St Patrick’s Day, in addition to St David’s Day, St Andrew’s Day and St George’s Day, should all be bank holidays across the UK.

He told MPs: “I would strongly submit that St Patrick’s Day should be a national bank holiday, alongside all the other feast days of our Kingdom’s patron saints.”

He added: “Not only would this be firmly in line with the position of Anglicanism, as the unchallenged state religion, but would reinforce the importance of all four corners of our nation.

“So too would the resurrection of the Order of St Patrick, which has shamefully been allowed to fall into abeyance for many decades, but I believe remains a sovereign order of the United Kingdom, and I hope the minister will take that back as a consideration for something to be restored.”

Mr Rosindell continued: “Today, I believe we must focus more on bringing the four home nations of… Great Britain and Northern Ireland together, and reversing the constitutional backsliding that I believe has occurred with the British internal markets.”

Speaking from the Conservative frontbench, Jerome Mayhew, whose late father Patrick was Northern Ireland secretary under John Major, said the restoration of the Order of St Patrick would be “a very sensible thing to do”.

In the Commons, Northern Ireland minister Fleur Anderson said: “The Order of St Patrick, I will take away that mention as well.”

Responding to a written question from Conservative MP Charlie Dewhirst (Bridlington and The Wolds) on Wednesday, Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “The most illustrious Order of Saint Patrick is in the personal gift of the sovereign.

“The UK Government is not considering the restoration of the Order of St Patrick.”