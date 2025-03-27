Historic 25-bedroom hall sells for £305,000 at auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A disused grade II listed stately home with 25 bedrooms and 16 acres of land has sold at auction for the bargain price of £305,000.

Otterburn Hall, located in Northumberland National Park, was sold to an unnamed private buyer on Thursday in an online auction for around £25,000 more than the UK’s average house price.

The Victorian country house, which comes with woodland, a private lake and fishing rights, has been disused since 2012 and will require extensive renovation.

Previously run as a hotel, the building has been disused since 2012 and vandals have been able to get inside, smashing a piano and graffitiing the walls.

Despite the large refurbishment costs, the sale exceeded the £220,000 guide price.

Andrew Parker, auctioneer and partner at SDL Property Auctions, said: “It was a great result all round that Otterburn Hall sold at the auction today.

“Buying a historic property of this size and in this state of disrepair is certainly not for the faint hearted and we wish the buyer all the very best with their plans for the property and look forward to seeing how things progress.”

Built in 1870 as a country retreat for Lord James Murray, the neo-Elizabethan brick and stone-built property, 30 miles north west of Newcastle, was requisitioned by the military in the Second World War and has also been used as a Christian education centre.