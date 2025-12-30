In Pictures: A year of royal resilience and resolution
The King and Princess of Wales were back in action after health issues although Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ended the year stripped of his titles.
After the health shocks that defined 2024, this year saw the Royal family return to business with renewed vigour.
With the King and Princess of Wales back in action, the monarchy navigated a packed calendar of milestones – from the celebration of the 80th anniversary of VE Day and major State Visits to a final decision on the future of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s position in the Royal family.
The year ended with a focus on the future as the Prince of Wales took his environmental campaigning to the Amazon and the family gathered for a traditional Christmas.
Press Association was on hand throughout 2025 to capture every moment of celebration and change.
