Call for Andrew to answer to police and Parliament over misconduct allegations

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor must answer to the police and Parliament, the MP who heads the Commons Women and Equalities Committee has said.

The former prince is accused of sharing confidential reports with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

The King has made clear his “profound concern” over the allegations of misconduct against Andrew, with Buckingham Palace saying it will “stand ready to support” the police if approached.

Thames Valley Police have held discussions with specialists from the Crown Prosecution Service but have not confirmed whether a criminal investigation will be opened.

Labour’s Sarah Owen made the call as MPs pressed for further details on the publication of documents relating to Lord Peter Mandelson’s appointment as the US ambassador in the Commons.

The reignited crisis has engulfed the monarchy and Westminster and shows little sign of abating as US authorities continue to release the Epstein files.

Speaking on Thursday, Ms Owen, MP for Luton North, said: “Parliament is rightly focusing its attention on Peter Mandelson but, along with accusations of other heinous crimes during his time as trade envoy to Singapore, Vietnam, China and Hong Kong in 2010, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor passed extremely sensitive material on to Epstein and his accomplices.

“Isn’t it time that, as well as Peter Mandelson, we called on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to answer to both the police and to Parliament?”

Cabinet Office minister Chris Ward replied: “Everyone in this House has been sickened and dismayed at the revelations from all of the Epstein papers that have come through, and in relation to what (Ms Owen) just said, obviously that is outside the scope of this humble address, and that is a matter for the Palace.”

The Palace has not so far been approached by Thames Valley Police over the claims relating to Andrew’s time as the UK’s special representative for international trade and investment.

The Prince and Princess of Wales publicly addressed the Epstein scandal for the first time on Monday, with Kensington Palace saying they were “deeply concerned” at the “continued revelations” and that their thoughts “remain focused on the victims”.

The comment from Buckingham Palace came after the King was heckled for the second time in a week about Andrew.