Andrew surrenders shotgun licence following police visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has given up his gun licence ahead of an expected house move in the new year.

The former duke was visited by the Metropolitan Police at his Royal Lodge residence in Windsor last month.

The force would not say why the King’s brother had to give up his shotgun licences but it means he can only use or transport his guns if accompanied.

The Sun reported the ex-prince, who was stripped of his titles due to his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, gave up his licence after discussions.

The newspaper said the specialist police officers spoke to a valet about the situation.

The Sun said a factor in the decision might be that Andrew is expected to move to Norfolk in the new year and gun licence holders must inform the authorities about how their weapons will be stored at their new address.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “On Wednesday November 19, Metropolitan Police firearms licensing officers attended an address in Windsor to request that a man in his 60s voluntarily surrender his firearms and shotgun certificate.

“The certificate was surrendered, and we will be not be commenting any further at this stage.”

It is understood the case will be reviewed and Andrew will be informed of the outcome.

The force followed the College of Policing firearms licensing guidance in this case.

It is understood that by voluntarily surrendering his firearms certificate, the ex-duke will still have supervised access to his guns.

Andrew has a long association with hunting.

An undated photo released by the US Department of Justice this week showed Epstein, his disgraced lover Ghislaine Maxwell and the then Duke of York, holding a shotgun, in shooting gear on a moor, believed to be Balmoral.

In his infamous Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, the former prince denied throwing a birthday party for Maxwell at Sandringham, insisting it was “a straightforward shooting weekend”.

He was photographed in 1986 taking part in Jackie Stewart’s Celebrity Challenge clay pigeon shoot, competing for the royal team.