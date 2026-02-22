Police searches expected to continue at Royal Lodge after Andrew’s arrest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police searches are expected to continue into Monday at the former home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor following his arrest.

Andrew was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, spending 11 hours in custody on his 66th birthday, after allegations he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

It comes as the Prince and Princess of Wales made their first joint public appearance since the arrest, attending the Bafta awards on Sunday evening.

Speaking at the event, William said he was not in a “calm state”.

The royal couple chatted to representatives from Bafta and the Southbank Centre before taking their seats in the star-studded auditorium for the awards ceremony.

William told Elaine Bedell, chief executive of the Southbank Centre, and Allison Kirkby, chief executive of BT Group, that he had yet to see Hamnet.

“I need to be in quite a calm state and I’m not at the moment,” he said.

“I will save it.”

Detectives continued to search Andrew’s former home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor, Berkshire, over the weekend in an investigation led by Thames Valley Police.

Searches are expected to continue into Monday.

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing over his links to convicted sex offender Epstein, but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.

Calls have grown from a range of public figures for a wider probe into his past dealings with the disgraced financier.

Asked whether the Government would consider the move, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson told Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky: “We’ll look at any sensible proposals that do come forward.

“But it’s premature at the moment, because we do have the police doing their work.

“They need to have the time and space to do so, as the King set out, no-one is above the law, and it’s right that the police go wherever the evidence takes them, so that has to be the focus at the moment.”

Conservative former security minister Tom Tugendhat said a special committee of MPs, peers and retired judges should be set up to investigate both Andrew’s and Lord Peter Mandelson’s links to Epstein.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown wrote to six police forces calling for investigations into whether Andrew used jets, funded by the taxpayer, and RAF bases during his time as trade envoy to meet up with the convicted sex offender, The Sunday Telegraph reported.

Despite being stripped of his title last year, the former duke of York is still eighth in line to the throne and an Act of Parliament would be required to remove Andrew and prevent him from ever becoming king.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government will consider introducing such legislation once police have finished their investigation into the King’s disgraced brother, the Press Association understands.