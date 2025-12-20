Andrew’s head near woman’s lap features in huge Epstein photo dump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reclining across the legs of five women with his head near one woman’s lap and pictures of other famous faces have surfaced in a huge document dump related to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In the undated image, which is a photograph of a picture in a photo frame, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell peers down and smiles at the former duke, who is himself smiling with his eyes closed.

The faces of six women have been redacted with black squares, with the photo apparently taken in front of a grand fireplace.

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after his disastrous Newsnight interview, but the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, and the US government’s release of documents from Epstein’s estate, brought more scrutiny over his relationship with the financier.

It led to the King officially stripping his disgraced brother of both his HRH style and his prince title.

US politicians have criticised him for his “silence” after he missed a deadline last month to respond to their request to sit for an interview about Epstein.

A trove of documents, including court records, footage and images, was uploaded on Friday night to the US Department of Justice website, which held users in a queue as it experienced an “extremely high volume of search requests”.

Famous faces such as Michael Jackson, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Mick Jagger and Lord Mandelson have all appeared in the thousands of photographs published online.

Two photos of Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson with unidentified females were also included in the document dump.

Lord Mandelson, who was sacked from his job as the UK’s ambassador to the US earlier this year, could be seen in a picture with Epstein who is being presented with a giant birthday cake.

Jagger, the frontman of the Rolling Stones, could be seen photographed with former US president Clinton with their arm around an unknown woman whose face had been redacted with a black square.

Maxwell, Clinton and actor Kevin Spacey were also seen pictured in Sir Winston Churchill’s War Rooms and Jackson could be seen posing next to Epstein in front of a painting.

Mr Clinton could also be seen pictured in a hot tub with an unidentified woman and in another photo with his arm around another woman in a white vest.

Also among the hundreds of photos included in the files are undated photos of Maxwell standing outside the door of 10 Downing Street.

None of the photographs suggest any wrongdoing and they are all undated.

The data dump came after US deputy attorney general Todd Blanche said the need to protect the victims of sex offender Epstein meant hundreds of thousands more documents would be released over the coming weeks.

The US Department of Justice were legally obligated to make all files related to the investigation into Epstein public by midnight on Friday following the passing of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The paedophile financier was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan, New York, in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.

A spokesperson for senator Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told the BBC the document dump “continues this administration’s pattern of protecting President Trump and other perpetrators”.

Mr Clinton’s spokesman Angel Urena said the investigation was not about the former Democrat president.

He said in a statement: “There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships after that.

“We’re in the first. No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that.”

Many of the photos and documents are heavily redacted, prompting criticism from US lawmakers and lawyers for Epstein’s victims.

Reacting to the Department of Justice only releasing some of the files, Democrat Suhas Subramanyam from the US House Oversight Committee told CNN: “They are absolutely in violation of the law, they just admitted they were in violation of the law.

“The law said they needed to release everything by today. Not starting today, not part of it today, all of it by today.”

He added: “There’s no excuse for this. They are in violation of the law and we will pursue every possible legal avenue.”

New York senator Chuck Schumer said the “heavily redacted” documents released on Friday were “just a fraction of the whole body of evidence” – adding that pages of blacked out text “violates the spirit of transparency and the letter of the law”.