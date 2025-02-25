Starmer balancing the books on backs of poorest, former minister suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prime Minister is “balancing the books on the backs of the poorest people in the world” in a bid to increase defence spending, a former international development secretary has suggested.

Andrew Mitchell told the Commons he supported Sir Keir Starmer’s strategic direction, but argued he has “choices” on how to fund the uplift.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Prime Minister set out plans to spend an extra £13.4 billion a year on defence from 2027, increasing spending from its current 2.3% share of the economy to 2.5%.

This will be funded by cuts to development assistance aid, which will drop from 0.5% of gross national income to 0.3% in the next two years.

Sir Keir told MPs this was a “difficult and painful decision” and not one he had wanted to make.

Speaking from the Conservative backbenches, Mr Mitchell said: “I agree entirely with the strategic direction the Prime Minister has set out today, defence and security must come first.

“But he does have choices about how he funds this important uplift, he and I voted together in the last parliament against balancing the books on the backs of the poorest people in the world, does he still think that vote was right?”

Sir Keir said he was “proud of that vote”, adding: “This is not a decision that I want to make, and I absolutely want us to get back to more funding on overseas development and back increasing those capabilities.”

He continued: “I thought and do think that the most important thing today is to be absolutely clear about the commitment we are making on defence, to spell out the reasons we’re making those decisions, and to set out penny and pound exactly how it’s going to be funded.

“What I wasn’t going to do is come to this House with a plan that was not credible and not costed, because I think that would be far worse for our country.”

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn accused the Prime Minister of following “the populist playbook” of cutting foreign aid.

He said: “Aside from a few of Putin’s poodles who are not in their seats in this chamber here today, we are of course united in our support for the people of Ukraine and indeed in wishing the Prime Minister well in his discussions with the president of the United States later this week.

“But I am afraid that is where the unity ends, because whilst we support increasing defence spending, we cannot support the populist playbook of cutting foreign aid.

“Indeed, that is a position which was shared and agreed with by the Foreign Secretary just a matter of days ago, when he said that it would be a big strategic mistake that would allow China to step in.

“Why was the Foreign Secretary wrong and the Prime Minister right?”

Sir Keir replied: “The decision that I’ve taken today on development aid is not an ideological decision, and I absolutely understand the importance of it.

“It’s a very difficult and painful decision, but a necessary decision.”

He added: “Grown-up choices about the future of Europe require grown-up decisions.”

Alice Macdonald, Labour MP for Norwich North, said: “I, like many others in the House, have seen the first-hand impact that the aid budget makes not only on tackling poverty but on our own stability and prosperity.”

Ms Macdonald asked the Prime Minister whether “our commitment to get back to 0.7% as soon as fiscal circumstances allow still remains”.

The Prime Minister replied: “Yes, I want to see that.

“I also want to reassure the House that on vital issues like Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine, notwithstanding the difficult decision that we’ve taken today, it is important that they are prioritised for reasons that are obvious across the House.”

Green Party MP Ellie Chowns (North Herefordshire) urged the Prime Minister to fund the rise “by increasing taxes on the most wealthy, rather than placing the burden on the poorest”.

Sir Keir replied: “I don’t think that the plans as far as I’ve seen them being put forward on the other side are realistic.

“It is for us if we’re to make a commitment like this to put forward a credible, costed plan where we can say with certainty precisely where the money is coming from.”

Liberal Democrat MP Helen Maguire (Epsom and Ewell) said MPs are being left in the dark and pressed Sir Keir on when the strategic defence review (SDR) will be published.

Sir Keir replied: “The SDR is advanced, and I will come to the House with it just as soon as we can.

“I want to make sure that we have properly identified the challenges and the capabilities.

“Now we’ve put the funding forward, obviously today, so we will do that as soon as we can, and when we do, it will be a credible plan for the House.”