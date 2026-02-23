Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Australian prime minister has written to Sir Keir Starmer to say his government would support “any proposal” to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the royal line of succession.

The disgraced former prince was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office after being accused of sharing sensitive information with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

Andrew spent 11 hours in custody on his 66th birthday while officers searched his home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk before he was released under investigation.

In his statement to Prime Minister Sir Keir on Monday, Anthony Albanese said Andrew was facing “grave allegations”, adding: “Australians take them seriously.”

Mr Albanese’s letter read: “In light of recent events concerning Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, I am writing to confirm that my government would agree to any proposal to remove him from the line of royal succession.

“I agree with His Majesty that the law must now take its full course and there must be a full, fair and proper investigation.

open image in gallery In his statement to Prime Minister Sir Keir (right), Anthony Albanese (left) said Andrew was facing ‘grave allegations’, adding: ‘Australians take them seriously’ ( PA Wire )

Despite being stripped of his title last year, the former duke of York is still eighth in line to the throne, and an Act of Parliament would be required to remove Andrew and prevent him from ever becoming king.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government will consider introducing such legislation once police have finished their investigation into the King’s disgraced brother.

On Sunday, the Prince and Princess of Wales made their first joint public appearance since the arrest, attending the Bafta awards on Sunday evening.

During the event, William told Elaine Bedell, chief executive of the Southbank Centre, and Allison Kirkby, chief executive of BT Group, that he had yet to see Hamnet – adding: “I need to be in quite a calm state and I’m not at the moment.”

open image in gallery Unmarked police cars drive into Royal Lodge as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released under investigation following arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office ( REUTERS )

Elsewhere, retired civil servants told the BBC Andrew reportedly used taxpayers’ money for massages and excessive travel costs during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

One ex-civil servant said they refused to pay to cover the costs of a massage for Andrew, but was overruled by senior staff, telling the broadcaster: “I thought it was wrong… I’d said we mustn’t pay it, but we ended up paying it anyway.”

A former Whitehall official, who oversaw finances, separately told the BBC they had “absolutely no doubt” about the authenticity of the claim after having seen similar expenses for his overseas trips.