Comedian’s show cancelled after he made joke about Liverpool parade crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A comedian has had upcoming stand-up gigs cancelled after making an “embarrassing” attempt at a joke about the Liverpool Premier League victory parade crash that injured 65 people.

More than 50 people, including children, were hospitalised when a vehicle ploughed into a crowd of jubilant supporters celebrating Liverpool’s triumph on Monday evening.

But Andrew Lawrence said he would "drive through crowds of people" to get out of the city, in a post that has been met with a furious response on X.

The Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance CIC, who work to provide mental health support to victims of the 1989 disaster, replied: “A comedian really? You're an embarrassment to the profession.”

Actor Barry Sloane, who is from the city and will star in HBO’s House of Dragons, said: “You absolute disgrace.”

open image in gallery The aftermath of the horror collision ( AFP via Getty Images )

Mr Lawrence, who is on a nationwide tour, then posted that an upcoming gig in Southend had been cancelled.

He said: “This venue lost their courage after being bombarded with abuse and threats of violence from online trolls. Understandable, but disappointing.

“I will reschedule for later in the year at a different venue Southend, sorry for the inconvenience, have a great day.”

Caddies, the venue which doubles as a mini-golf course, added: “We do not condone or support the comment that has been made online, and we send everyone impacted by the tragic events in Liverpool our support and prayers.”

It is not the first time the comic has been “cancelled”. He was widely criticised for comments made about the penalty takers in the aftermath of England's shootout defeat in the 2020 Euros, and he was also criticised after a poor-taste joke about Marcus Rashford’s anti-poverty campaign.

His then agents RBM Comedy said they no longer represented Mr Lawrence after the post.

A 53-year-old man from West Derby in Liverpool is continuing to be questioned on Wednesday morning after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and drug-driving.

Liverpool FC icons Kenny Dalglish and Jurgen Klopp led tributes to the victims caught up in the parade day terror.

In a message of support to fans, Sir Kenny, who won titles as a player and manager, said the club anthem, You’ll Never Walk Alone, “has never felt more appropriate”.

In a statement, he said: “Shocked, horrified and deeply saddened about what happened at the end of the parade. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone and their families who have been impacted.

“Our anthem has never felt more appropriate, You’ll Never Walk Alone. Your Liverpool family are behind you.”

Klopp, who won the title in 2020, flew in from Germany on Monday to show his support for his former club.

He said on social media: “My family and I are shocked and devastated. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those injured and affected. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”