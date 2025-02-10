PM will not hesitate to take action if ministers do not uphold standards – No 10

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer “will not hesitate to take action” when ministers do not uphold high standards, Downing Street has said after a health minister was sacked over offensive comments made on a WhatsApp group.

Andrew Gwynne left the Government and was suspended from the Labour Party at the weekend.

He apologised for the “badly misjudged” comments made in the group and “any offence caused”.

Meanwhile Oliver Ryan, the MP for Burnley who was elected last summer, is under investigation over comments in the same group and expected to meet with the Chief Whip on Monday.

Asked if the Prime Minister expected ministers to call out derogatory remarks in WhatsApp groups, his official spokesman told reporters: “He’s made clear… his determination to uphold high standards of conduct in public office and lead Government in service of working people.

“You saw the statement over the weekend, and he will not hesitate to take action against any minister who fails to meet these standards, as he has done in this case.”

Asked if ministers should be calling out offensive remarks, the spokesman added: “He set out the expectation of high standards of conduct. Obviously it is up to people to deliver on that.”

The Chief Whip will be speaking with Mr Ryan and “no action is off the table”, a Government source said.

Mr Gwynne reportedly said that he hoped a 72-year-old woman would soon die after she asked a councillor about bin collections, and joked about a constituent being “mown down” by a truck.

He posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday apologising for any offence caused, but did not suggest he would stand down as an MP.

“I deeply regret my badly misjudged comments and apologise for any offence I’ve caused. I’ve served the Labour Party all my life and it was a huge honour to be appointed a minister by Keir Starmer,” he wrote.

The Prime Minister dismissed Mr Gwynne as a minister as soon as he became aware of the comments, it is understood.

The Daily Mail reported that Mr Ryan appeared to mock a fellow Labour MP over his sexuality in exchanges in the group called Trigger Me Timbers.

The newspaper does not name the MP being mocked in the group and notes he has never discussed his sexuality publicly and is not known to be gay.

Mr Ryan is also said to have used an offensive nickname to refer to local Labour leader Colin Bailey.

Mr Ryan became an MP in July and was previously a Tameside councillor.

“Between 2019 and early 2022, I was a member of a WhatsApp group created by my MP and former employer, Andrew Gwynne,” Mr Ryan said in a statement posted on X.

“Some of the comments made in that group were completely unacceptable, and I fully condemn them.

“I regret not speaking out at the time, and I recognise that failing to do so was wrong.

“I did not see every message, but I accept responsibility for not being more proactive in challenging what was said.

“I also made some comments myself which I deeply regret and would not make today and for that, I wholeheartedly apologise.

“I will co-operate fully with the Labour Party’s investigation.”

Ashley Dalton, the MP for West Lancashire, has been appointed as a minister at the Department of Health and Social Care following on from Mr Gwynne’s departure.

Downing Street announced a series of ministerial changes on Monday that will also see Douglas Alexander now serve jointly in the Cabinet Office as well as the Department for Business and Trade.

The role within the Cabinet Office will see him work on engagement with the devolved administrations across the UK, Downing Street said.

Asked about Mr Alexander’s existing role in the Department for Business and Trade, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman replied: “It is not uncommon for ministers to cover portfolios across two departments.

“It has happened across successive administrations and it is an important part of the Plan for Change that we are focused on maximising opportunities to deliver investment and growth across the whole of the UK.

“Minister Alexander, with his existing business and trade responsibilities, is well placed to support that work.”