Non-crime hate incident recorded after offensive WhatsApp group comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greater Manchester Police has said that a “non-crime hate incident” has been recorded after a health minister was sacked over the weekend following comments made in a WhatsApp group chat.

Former health minister Andrew Gwynne was sacked over the weekend after the emergence of offensive comments made in a WhatsApp group.

Meanwhile, Oliver Ryan, the MP for Burnley who was elected last summer, is under investigation over comments in the same group and is expected to meet with the chief whip on Monday.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “We have received a small number of complaints relating to publicised messages allegedly from a WhatsApp group.

“A non-crime hate incident (NCHI) has been recorded and we are in contact with our Parliamentary liaison as part of our initial enquiries.”

An NCHI is a record kept by police of speech or actions deemed hostile to characteristics like race, sex or disability.

They have proved controversial in recent months after Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson was investigated by Essex Police for alleged incitement of racial hatred over a post on social media platform X that has since been deleted.

She initially believed the investigation – which was closed in November – was into an NCHI rather than a criminal investigation.

Her supporters branded a visit by Essex Police officers to her home an attack on freedom of speech, and the policing of such incidents was criticised by Tory frontbencher Chris Philp, who claimed they waste police time and resources.

Earlier on Monday, Number 10 said that Sir Keir Starmer “will not hesitate to take action” when ministers do not uphold high standards.

Asked if the Prime Minister expected ministers to call out derogatory remarks in WhatsApp groups, his official spokesman told reporters: “He’s made clear… his determination to uphold high standards of conduct in public office and lead Government in service of working people.

“You saw the statement over the weekend, and he will not hesitate to take action against any minister who fails to meet these standards, as he has done in this case.”

Asked if ministers should be calling out offensive remarks, the spokesman added: “He set out the expectation of high standards of conduct. Obviously, it is up to people to deliver on that.”

The chief whip will be speaking with Mr Ryan and “no action is off the table”, a Government source had earlier said.