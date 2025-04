Tory frontbencher hits out at Lib Dem ‘extremism’ over vegan diets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shadow Business Secretary Andrew Griffith has voiced concerns over what he describes as "quite extremist" policies enacted by Liberal Democrats in councils under their control, citing the promotion of veganism as an example.

His comments come amidst discussions of potential alliances between Conservatives and Reform UK in the lead-up to local elections.

Appearing on Sky News's "Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips," Griffith was questioned about the Conservative party's stance on potential Conservative-Reform coalitions running local councils.

While not explicitly rejecting the possibility of such coalitions, Griffith criticised the Liberal Democrats' agenda. He highlighted their approach to food choices, framing their encouragement of veganism as an example of their extreme policies.

He told the programme: “If you want a Conservative-led council vote Conservative in these local elections, but I’m as worried, for example, about Liberal Democrat pacts.

“Liberal Democrats have all sorts of extreme foreign policies.

“They typically promote veganism when they take control of the council, they’ve supported four-day weeks which have damaged the interests of local residents.”

On whether Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch would bar a Reform-Conservative tie-up after the election so the party could rule a council, he said that “history is always that these decisions are taken by the elected local councillors in the light of those election results”.

Mr Griffith also seemed to suggest there are “too many” vegans in the Liberal Democrats.

open image in gallery Andrew Griffith urged people to vote Conservative to avoid Tory pacts with the Lib Dems or Reform UK after the local elections (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

He was asked on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg whether the Conservatives should consider having nothing to do with Reform UK at either the local council level or national level.

He added: “I think the Liberal Democrats are quite extremist. Whenever they get into council, they want four-day weeks and veganism.

“No-one should take that off the table, because those are decisions for local councillors to decide. It shouldn’t get there because people can vote Conservative.”

Ms Kuenssberg said: “Oh, well, we’ll see what our viewers think about you saying that Lib Dems are all vegan, or suggesting that that’s the case.”

Mr Griffith said there were “too many”.

The Liberal Democrats described Mr Griffiths comments as “bizarre” and “frankly a bit weird”.

A Liberal Democrat source said: “These comments are frankly a bit weird.

“Andrew Griffith was Treasury minister under Liz Truss when the Tories crashed the economy and sent mortgages spiralling.

“Voters haven’t forgiven the Conservative Party for all the damage they did, bizarre comments like this won’t do anything to change that.”