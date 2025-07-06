Andrew Garfield attends seventh day of Wimbledon Championships

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Film star Andrew Garfield was spotted among the spectators at Wimbledon on the tournament’s seventh day.

The actor was seen sitting next to American actress Monica Barbaro as they watched the match between Sonay Kartal and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Centre Court on Sunday.

The 41-year-old is best known for starring in The Amazing Spider-Man, as well as playing Eduardo Saverin in The Social Network while Barbaro is known for portraying Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown.

He recently starred alongside British actress Florence Pugh in the romance drama, We Live In Time.

He was among other familiar faces who were in attendance at the tennis tournament including British actor Tosin Cole.

Sitting in the Royal Box were Olympic swimming champions Duncan Scott, Matt Richards, and James Guy.

Former swimming champion Mark Foster was also seen in the Royal Box along with Trinidadian former international cricketer, Brian Lara.

Spectators were met with a cloudy start to the day followed by some light rain with some taking shelter under umbrellas and ponchos.

The rain was seen to interrupt Carlos Alcaraz’s practice before his match against Russian Andrey Rublev who has won one of their previous three meetings – on the clay in Madrid last year – and has powered his way through to the fourth round at Wimbledon for the third time.

Meanwhile, on Court One spectators can expect to see Aryna Sabalenka who will face Elise Mertens later today.