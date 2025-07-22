Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Diogo Jota’s widow posts tribute one month on from wedding

The Liverpool footballer and his brother, Andre Silva, died when their car crashed in the early hours in Spain on July 3.

Ted Hennessey
Tuesday 22 July 2025 13:17 EDT
Diogo Jota’s wife Rute Cardoso after the funeral of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva (PA)
Diogo Jota’s wife Rute Cardoso after the funeral of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva (PA) (PA Wire)

Diogo Jota’s widow has paid tribute to the late Liverpool forward one month on from their wedding and three weeks after he died in a car crash in Spain.

The father-of-three, who married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso 11 days before the accident, died alongside his brother, Andre Silva, after a Lamborghini they were travelling in burst into flames following a suspected tyre blowout in Zamora in the early hours of July 3.

On Tuesday, Jota’s wife shared three pictures of the two of them at their wedding, and wrote: “One month of our ‘until death do us part’. For ever, your white girl.”

A spokesperson for the Guardia Civil of Zamora told the PA news agency earlier this month that tests being carried out by its traffic division showed Jota was driving the car at the time of the accident.

The spokesperson added that the car was thought to be travelling above the speed limit on the road, which local media report is 120kmph (74mph).

Pictures of the aftermath of the crash showed debris scattered along the side of the road including what appeared to be charred parts of the vehicle.

Footballers, family and fans gathered for the funeral of the brothers which took place in their native Portugal on July 5.

