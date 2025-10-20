Students let loose with shaving foam for Raisin Monday in St Andrews

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Students in St Andrews threw shaving foam at each other in an annual tradition for first-year newcomers at the Fife university.

Hundreds of first-year students took to St Salvator’s Quad to take part in the messy ceremony for Raisin Monday.

Raisin Monday is a tradition where older students adopt first-year students as “children” and help guide them through mentoring.

The mentoring originally started in Raisin Weekend, when “children” are entertained by their “parents” and are encouraged to play pranks and silly games.

On Raisin Monday, the “children” usually dress in embarrassing costumes and were traditionally given “raisin receipts” by their “parents”, usually consisting of strange objects with a traditional Latin inscription.

However, over time this tradition has evolved and students are now encouraged to donate items for the local food bank instead, before being let loose on Lower College lawn for an enormous shaving foam fight.

The unusual tradition is believed to date back to the university’s founding in 1413.

On Monday, third-year students lined the foaming arena to cheer on their “children”, often dressed up the same to signify their “family” ties.

Third-year student Eliza attended the foaming event for the first time dressed as a bumblebee.

She said: “You can expect a lot of foam everywhere, fighting, chaos, screaming, costumes falling apart.”

Students donned costumes from gnomes, to bumblebees and sheep, and were kept stocked up on shaving foam by the “parents” who would throw full cans onto the pitch when their “children’s” cans ran out.

First-year student Amy said the foaming bonded her with her peers, adding: “It was really fun, no complaints! Better than I expected. It was a great bonding experience.”