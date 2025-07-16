Student overcomes severe spinal injury to graduate with first class degree

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A student who suffered a serious spinal cord injury leaving him with chronic pain that threatened his career has graduated from university.

Archie Wills-Johnson, 22, was a year into his biology degree when he suffered the life-changing injury while playing American football.

During a tackle, he felt a pain down his right arm which became worse when he got home.

Scans revealed Mr Wills-Johnson had suffered a herniated disc in his neck.

This meant the cartilage between two of his vertebrae had prolapsed, pushing against his spinal cord.

“The doctors told me that without treatment, the excruciating electric shocks would continue and I could end up paralysed if I risked playing contact sport again,” he said.

“It was hard to hear, but I had to face the reality of it.”

He underwent emergency surgery and doctors removed the cartilage between his fifth and sixth vertebrae.

“They replaced it with titanium and screwed it in place. It was frightening but I knew I had no choice,” he said.

The surgery stopped the progression of the injury but his recovery has been far from easy.

Two and a half-years later, the University of Bristol student still suffers chronic nerve pain in his arm.

Surgeons told him he could not play American football again, and he has moved into coaching.

He returned as coach and vice president of the university’s team, Bristol Barracudas.

“I couldn’t play but I still loved being involved with the team,” he said.

“I became a coach, and I started the flag football team – a form of non-contact American football to help injured players back in so they could train doing something that’s slightly less risky and get their strength back up.

“It wasn’t the same as playing but I was able to stay connected to the sport and the community that meant so much to me.”

Growing up in Gloucestershire, Mr Wills-Johnson was the first in his family to attend university and he has now graduated with a first class master’s degree in biological sciences.

“I’ve loved my time at Bristol. I felt that I’ve fully taken part in all the different facets of university life,” he said.

“I want to thank all the people who made my university experience what it was.

“From the academics and coaches who helped me to the friends I made along the way, you’ve all been amazing. I will always be grateful for my time here.

“Life will always give you setbacks but by showing resilience you can bounce back from the challenges and make the most of your situation.

“From rock bottom, the only way is up.”