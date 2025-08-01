Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “deeply loved” British brother and sister who drowned off a beach while on a family holiday in Spain have been named and pictured.

Ameiya, 13, and Ricardo Junior, 11, died in the tragic incident on the north-eastern coast of the country on Tuesday evening, according to a GoFundMe page.

Their aunt revealed the pair had gone for a swim with their father before the “nightmare” in Salou unfolded as the trio got into trouble in the water.

Emergency services were called to Llarga beach, near Tarragona, shortly after 8.45pm local time, Catalonia’s Civil Protection agency said.

open image in gallery Ameiya, 13, and Ricardo Junior, 11, drowned on a Spanish beach on Tuesday evening ( GoFundMe )

The children, who were swept away from the beach by powerful currents, died at the scene despite immediate treatment, according to local media. Their father survived.

According to BirminghamLive, their aunt Kayla Jasvinder Del-Brocco said: “They went out to swim together with their dad as they loved the beach.

“Mum said 'don’t be long' and took her little one to the bathroom. She came back out and couldn’t see anyone. That’s when the nightmare commenced.”

Local police, medical and fire services all attended the incident, while a team of psychologists were also at the scene to assist the victims’ family.

open image in gallery Emergency services were called to Llarga beach, near Tarragona, shortly after 8.45pm local time, Catalonia’s Civil Protection agency said ( Alamy/PA )

The fundraiser, set up to support the family, as well as to bring the children home, said: “Nothing could ever prepare a parent for the pain of losing a child, let alone losing two.

“During what was meant to be a joyful family holiday in Salou, Spain, Ameiya, 13, and Ricardo Junior, 11, lovingly known to their family and friends as Maya and Jubs, heartbreakingly lost their lives in a tragic incident at sea.

“Two beautiful, bright, and deeply loved children, taken far too soon. The pain their family is feeling is unimaginable.”

Ameiya was described as “intelligent, thoughtful, and growing into a strong young woman”, while was “playful, kind, and always smiling”.

“They brought so much love, laughter, and energy into the lives of everyone around them,” said Holly Marquis-Johnson, who organised the GoFundMe. “Their absence has left an unbearable silence not just for their parents, but for their whole family, who were incredibly close and shared an unbreakable bond.”

Catalonia’s Civil Protection agency initially said two brothers died, but Jose Luis Gargallo, the head of the local police force in Salou, later said it was a brother and sister.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Mr Gargallo told reporters: “There were three people who were having serious difficulty getting out of the sea. There was a father with his son and daughter, of British nationality.

“When they got out, both of them, the boy and girl, aged 11 and 13, showed no signs of life. Attempts were made to resuscitate them with CPR, but they were unsuccessful.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of two British children who have died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

The deaths come after several other British people died while abroad in southern Europe this month. Scots Gary Kelly, 19, and Evan Thomson, 26, died at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel in San Antonio, Ibiza, while King Edonmi, 29, and Mo Liasu, 27, both from Ipswich, died after drowning in a hotel swimming pool in Albufeira, Portugal.