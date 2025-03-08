‘Fine and sunny’ weekend ahead as temperatures could hit 20C

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Much of the UK will see “fine and sunny” conditions this weekend as parts of the country could reach 20C.

Parts of the UK are expected to be warmer than holiday hotspots including the Balearic islands, Costa del Sol and the Amalfi Coast.

Sun worshippers may find themselves basking in the highest temperatures of the year so far, with 20C possible in central England on Sunday.

Craig Snell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said Saturday could see conditions reach 18C or 19C in parts of East Anglia, north-west England, the north Midlands and north Wales.

He added: “For much of the UK it will be a fine and sunny day. There are a few exceptions in the far north of Scotland but it will generally be dry and sunny.”

Warmer conditions are expected to continue into Saturday night before Sunday which could bring temperatures up to 20C.

Mr Snell said: “It’ll be more of the same and for the majority of the country it will be a similar day to Saturday.

“We might just squeeze into 20C in parts of north-west England, north Wales and East Anglia.

“It will be a warm weekend, particularly for the time of year.”

Meanwhile, European holiday destinations known for their warm weather will possibly record cooler temperatures than thermometers in the warmest parts of the UK.

A high of 15C is forecast this weekend for Marbella on the south coast of Spain, a maximum of 17C is expected in Ibiza, and 18C is forecast for Sorrento on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

Conditions are expected to gradually worsen into next week, with temperatures dropping below average.

Mr Snell said: “It will be a bit of a shock to the system given what we’ve had this weekend.

“We’re expecting to see some cloud and rain coming in from the north and it will generally be much cooler.”