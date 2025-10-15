Eye-tracking system can detect Alzheimer’s tendency, study finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eye-tracking technology can provide a cheaper alternative to diagnosing a genetic tendency towards Alzheimer’s disease than “expensive and invasive” medical procedures, a study has found.

Research involving the University of Strathclyde examined the effectiveness of the technology in identifying people who have a genetic tendency towards the disease, years before any symptoms show.

A system called ViewMind Atlas, which uses eye-tracking and software to provide functional analysis of brain health, was examined by the study.

The system was used to detect carriers of the mutation and was 100% accurate for those who were already displaying symptoms, with 96% accuracy for those who were asymptomatic.

Participants in the research were drawn from extended families in Colombia.

An eye-tracking AI model was used to help distinguish between groups of people according to the presence or possibility of Alzheimer’s disease.

The study found the tests are more accurate than traditional cognitive tests, which often do not detect Alzheimer’s until its symptoms become more apparent.

Lead author Professor Mario Parra Rodriguez said: “Most of the diagnostic approaches used in dementia are expensive and invasive, because they require injection of chemical radiotracers or extraction of fluids from the body that normally require hospital settings.

“ViewMind Atlas is helping us to predict Alzheimer’s dementia in people years before it becomes symptomatic.

“Doctors will receive people who are probably not yet at the stage of dementia, but they are noticing that something is going on and may have a family history.

“One of the greatest puzzles that providers face is to decide what the potential problem could be; is it age-related forgetfulness and not necessarily dementia?

“Or do these cognitive problems point towards a risk of dementia in the future, so that they could act promptly rather than waiting until the person is symptomatic?”

The charity Alzheimer Scotland said early detection of the disease is crucial.

Alison McKean, director of policy and research, said: “Alzheimer Scotland welcomes the results of this research and the prospect of having a reliable and non-invasive tool to identify people with an inherited form of Alzheimer’s disease.

“Slowing the progress of Alzheimer’s disease with early and accurate detection and treatment will mean that people can live independently for longer, reducing the demand on our health and social care systems.

“It can also give those affected time to prepare and plan for the future.

“But, more importantly, it will mean that people will be healthier for longer – they will have more time to do the things which matter to them in their lives.”