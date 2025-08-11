Alton Towers evacuates section of theme park after fire breaks out
The fire happened in a toilet in the Forbidden Valley section of the park
A section of Alton Towers was evacuated after a fire broke out in a toilet.
The blaze started in the Forbidden Valley part of the Staffordshire theme park at 3pm, with Staffordshire Fire Service sending two crews to the scene.
As a result, bosses at the attraction evacuated the area.
A spokesperson for Alton Towers Resort said: "Earlier today, a small, contained fire was discovered by a colleague in a toilet facility within the Forbidden Valley area of the Resort.
“Our team quickly put out the fire, and as a precaution, we temporarily evacuated the area while we established the cause.
“We’d like to thank our guests for their cooperation. The safety and wellbeing of our guests and team members is always our top priority.”
Guests at the theme park said on social media that the fire sparked traffic chaos as they rushed to leave the park.
A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the fire was inside an electrical extractor fan.
They said: “We were called at 3pm today (Monday 11 August) to Alton Towers resort in Staffordshire following reports of a small fire.
“Two crews were sent to the scene. A fire in an electrical extractor fan had been put out by resort staff prior to our arrival.
“No injuries were reported.
“One toilet was damaged and another was smoke-logged as a result of the fire. Crews ventilated the area and used tools to stop the fire spreading.”
Firefighters left the attraction shortly before 4.30pm.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments