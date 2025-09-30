Teen who died after eating Pret baguette would be ‘proud’ of allergy law changes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The parents of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse have said their daughter would be "very proud" of how a change in food labelling law is now saving lives, four years after its introduction.

Natasha, 15, from Fulham, west London, tragically died in July 2016 following a severe allergic reaction to sesame baked into a Pret A Manger baguette. The allergen was not listed as an ingredient on the packaging, nor was it visible.

Her parents subsequently campaigned for new legislation, requiring all food outlets to provide full ingredient lists and allergy labelling for items made and packaged on-site for direct sale.

Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse, founders of the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, confirm this change is impacting lives.

The charity has called October 1 Natasha’s Day – a time to celebrate the teenager’s “legacy of change”.

open image in gallery The law was changed following Natasha’s death to require all food outlets to display full ingredient and allergen labelling on every food item made on the premises ( PA Media )

Her parents said in a statement: “Natasha’s law gives greater protection to the millions of people in the UK living with food allergies, allowing them to buy food and eat out with greater confidence.

“Everyone should be able to consume food safely. Natasha would be very proud of the ongoing impact Natasha’s law has on the lives of people with food allergies.”

The charity shared stories from people who have been impacted by the law change, including Kitty Clark, 21, who is allergic to eggs, dairy and kiwi fruit.

She said: “Natasha’s Law has changed my life in so many ways – in ways that are seemingly insignificant to most people, but to someone with severe food allergies, these changes make the world of difference.

“The first time I noticed Natasha’s Law had come into effect was when I picked up a box of sushi and noticed that the ingredients were printed on the back.

“Something that would go unnoticed to most but, for me this meant I didn’t have to explain my food allergies to a tired member of staff, check if the food was safe to eat and wonder each time I bought it whether the recipe had changed.

“Seeing the ingredients printed gave me confidence.

“Natasha’s Law changed my relationship with eating food out entirely.

“It has also led to a shift in attitude towards food allergies. Now when I bring up my food allergies in cafes, or to servers, or to new colleagues or new friends, their reactions are no longer one of confusion, but of understanding and awareness.”

Jayden Poole, 17, who has an allergy to milk, said: “Before Natasha’s Law was introduced, my mum would not let me eat anything from bakeries and sandwich shops because the labelling couldn’t be relied on.

open image in gallery Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, with their son Alex holding a portrait of Natasha, in 2018 ( PA )

“When we went out for the day as a family, we would always have to take a packed lunch for me so we could be sure the food was safe for me to eat.

“Since the introduction of Natasha’s Law, things are much easier. Sandwich shops and bakeries are an option for me now and printed allergy information always makes me feel much safer than relying on staff.

“I can be much more spontaneous and have more freedom to live a normal life safely – I don’t need to plan what I eat in advance, carry food with me at all times, or go home early because I need to eat.”

Jessie Flaum, 22, has life-threatening allergies to eggs, all nuts, all seeds, chocolate, buckwheat, kiwi, and dairy.

She said: “For me, food has never been simple. Something that most people take for granted – grabbing a snack, eating with friends, going to a cafe – has always felt like stepping into danger.

“Even the tiniest trace, the smallest cross-contamination, could send me into a severe, life-threatening reaction. I have grown up feeling that every single piece of food I eat could end up giving me a life-threatening reaction.

“Before Natasha’s Law, eating out was not just difficult, it was almost impossible.

“Menus were vague, packaging rarely gave me the information I needed, and too often I was met with confused stares when I asked staff about ingredients…

“Since Natasha’s Law came into force, something has changed… Clear and honest labelling means I no longer live with the constant fear that the packaged food is hiding something dangerous.”