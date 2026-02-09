Tributes to ‘beautiful inside and out’ police officer, 29, killed in car crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have been paid to a serving police officer who tragically died following a car crash in a Cheshire village over the weekend.

Pc Alice Mayo, 29, was off-duty at the time, driving a blue Fiat 500 when it was involved in a collision with a white Land Rover Defender.

The fatal incident took place on Saturday morning on the A534 Spark Lane in Arclid, near the junction of Moorhead Lane.

Pc Mayo, who had served with Cheshire Constabulary for more than six years and worked in Macclesfield, sadly died at the scene of the collision, her force confirmed.

In a statement issued by police, the 29-year-old’s family paid tribute to her as “beautiful inside and out”.

“Alice meant so much to so many,” her family said.

“She was a daughter, a sister, an auntie, a niece, a dog-mum to Ned the Cocker Spaniel, and a friend to so many.

“She was beautiful inside and out. She will leave a huge hole in our lives, but also a legacy of laughter, fun, and sunshine. She achieved so much in her short life, and leaves behind a heartbroken, but incredibly proud, family.

“Alice was at a time of her life where she was really happy. She overcame so much, but she never gave up. She was taken far too soon.”

Mark Roberts, the chief constable of Cheshire Constabulary, said: “This was a tragic incident, and my thoughts are with Alice’s family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time.

“I want to pay tribute to our professional and courageous colleague. She was a dedicated professional who will be missed by all those who knew her.

“We are supporting Alice’s family and colleagues at this extremely difficult time.

“I would ask that people do not speculate about the collision and the circumstances around it. Please let our experienced and professional investigators carry out their work.”

The force said its investigation into the crash are ongoing and a 77-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing a death by dangerous driving has since been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

Anyone with any information or footage which may aid the investigation is urged to get in touch with Cheshire Constabulary, either online at www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or by calling 101, quoting reference IML-2266170.