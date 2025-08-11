Nicola Sturgeon says she still misses Alex Salmond

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that she still misses her mentor Alex Salmond “in some way”.

The pair formed one of the most successful political partnerships in UK history however their relationship deteriorated and then broke down after sexual misconduct allegations against him emerged.

Following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh in 2020, Mr Salmond was cleared of all 13 charges, which included attempted rape and sexual offences.

In an exclusive interview with ITV News before the publication of her memoir Frankly on Thursday August 14, Ms Sturgeon said she misses the relationship she used to have with her mentor.

And she said she was hit by a “wave of grief” after hearing of his death in October last year.

Speaking to ITV News at Ten presenter Julie Etchingham, she said: “Even today I still miss him in some way, the person that I used to know and the relationship we used to have.

“But I thought I had made my peace with it, that I’d got to a point where I felt nothing.

“And then I got a call to tell me that Alex Salmond had died. I started crying on the phone and I just was hit by this wave of grief… and it was complicated because obviously we weren’t just no longer friends, we were political enemies.

“There was no prospect I was going to be able to go to his funeral or anything like that and it was a kind of strange, strange feeling.”

Mr Salmond went on to become leader of the Alba Party, which became a frequent critic of his former party the SNP.

He died suddenly of a heart attack in October in North Macedonia at the age of 69.

Ms Sturgeon, who succeeded him as Scotland’s first minister in 2014, said: “At the point he died, I hadn’t spoken to him for years.

“I felt really deeply the loss of the relationship with him. I suddenly didn’t have him. He wasn’t there. I couldn’t talk to him. And I went through this period of I would still talk to him in my head.

“I would have vivid dreams that we were still on good terms. And then I’d have this feeling of such sadness when I remembered the reality.

“So, I went through that process. I still missed him in some bizarre way.”

During the interview Ms Sturgeon is also asked by Ms Etchingham about her description of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as “odious” in her memoir.

She said: “This is my impression, other people might have a different view of him. He just comes across as somebody who’s got a very, very fragile ego.

“Somebody who’s not particularly comfortable, particularly around women.

“In the 2015 leaders debate just before we went on air that night, I just remember hearing him tell somebody how much he’d had to drink, in the green room area beforehand, and it just felt this kind of bravado and just not very pleasant.”

Reform UK has been approached for comment.

Nicola Sturgeon: The Interview will broadcast on Monday August 11 at 7pm on ITV1, ITVX & STV.

An extended version of the interview will be available on ITVX in the following days.