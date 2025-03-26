Former Alba official threatens legal action over dismissal as new leader elected

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The former general secretary of the Alba Party has said he is taking legal action against his dismissal, just minutes after the pro-independence party elected its new leader.

The divisions in the party were apparent at an event in Edinburgh where Kenny MacAskill narrowly won the vote to succeed Alex Salmond, who launched Alba four years ago.

His opponent and the party’s sole MSP Ash Regan, who secured 1,212 votes to Mr MacAskill’s 1,331, declined to give a speech after the announcement and left the hall.

Former MP Neal Hanvey defeated Chris McEleny to win the party’s deputy leadership.

Mr MacAskill said the task of delivering the “dream of independence” now falls to him and Alba’s members.

Taking questions from journalists, the former East Lothian MP said he is confident his party can win a “breakthrough” at next year’s Holyrood election and will seek to galvanise the “debilitated” pro-independence movement.

He said: “What I will seek to do, what the Alba Party will seek to do, is to work with that wider movement who are not in any political party – that movement exists and what took us close to victory in 2014 was the broad-based public campaign in housing estates, housing schemes the length and breadth of Scotland.”

Asked about the divisions within Alba, he denied the contest had been “rumbustious” and said the debate had been respectful, saying the decisions around Mr McEleny will be taken by the national executive and that he had recused himself.

Mr McEleny, who was a key aide to late leader Mr Salmond, said his defeat had not come as a surprise and he now expects to have his membership suspended.

He spoke to journalists shortly after the announcement, saying he had been dismissed as general secretary by an “unfair and unlawful process”.

Mr McEleny said: “That makes me sad, certainly if Alex Salmond was still here this would never have happened.

“Unfortunately now I will be going to employment tribunal against the party that I helped create and I did run for several years.

“That’s not something I want to happen but unfortunately that’s the actions of Kenny MacAskill and others that have forced me into this.”

The former general secretary said his dismissal came after gross misconduct allegations which he described as “ludicrous”, urging the party to take part in a conciliation process before any tribunal begins and implying it does not have the funds to fight any legal action.

Following Mr McEleny’s remarks, new party leader Mr MacAskill said he was “unaware of any action being initiated against us”.

Mr Hanvey was elected to replace Mr MacAskill as depute leader of the party, winning 77.8% of votes cast to the 22.2% which went to Mr McEleny.

The winners of both posts defected from the SNP to Alba when sitting as MPs in 2021, days after Mr Salmond founded the party.