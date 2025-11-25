Alex Ferguson backs campaign to fund 150 scholarships for disadvantaged students

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 150 scholarships will be created in Scotland following a campaign backed by Sir Alex Ferguson.

The former Manchester United manager, along with alumni Dr Murray Rowden, pledged £500,000 to support students from disadvantaged backgrounds at Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU).

The investment coincides with the 150th anniversary of the university’s founding institution, the Glasgow School of Cookery, in 1875.

The 150th anniversary campaign will raise funds to create a scholarship programme which the university said will build on its commitment to widen access to higher education.

Under the scheme, students from deprived backgrounds will receive a financial bursary, a travel award, an internship bursary, and access to a mentor throughout their studies.

Sir Alex, who is a founding donor of the GCU Foundation, said helping students from disadvantaged areas has brought him “immense pride and joy”.

He added: “I’ve witnessed first-hand the life-changing impact that scholarships, travel awards, and mentorship can have on young people.

“Bringing all of this support together in one unique package will give students not only the financial means but the confidence and encouragement they need to truly excel.

“Giving young people a start in life is one of the greatest gifts we can offer, and one that has brought me immense pride and joy over the years.

“I hope others will join me in backing this extraordinary initiative and help open doors for the next generation to thrive.”

The university’s campaign officially launched on Monday night after Glasgow Caledonian chancellor Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE hosted an event at its Glasgow campus with Sir Alex and Dr Rowden.

Business leaders attended the event alongside honorary graduates including actress Blythe Duff and journalist Sally Magnusson.

Dr Rowden, a graduate of GCU, said: “Glasgow Caledonian University has played a pivotal role in shaping both my career and my values.

“The education I received, and the support I was given, opened doors I never imagined possible.

“Backing this campaign is my way of giving back to ensure that future students, regardless of their circumstances, have the same chance to succeed and make a difference. I’m proud to stand with GCU in building a legacy of opportunity and inclusion.”

The university said that in the 10 years since the GCU Foundation was launched, Sir Alex had helped raise more than £11 million for disadvantaged students.

Jill Watt, director of advancement and communications, said: “The Anniversary Scholarships will alleviate financial hardship and dismantle social barriers.

“We are profoundly grateful to Sir Alex and Dr Murray Rowden for leading this campaign with such generous support.

“As we mark 150 years since our founding, this initiative reflects our enduring commitment to access, equality, and inclusion, values we will celebrate throughout the academic year.

“We are deeply thankful to our alumni, donors, and friends whose generosity continues to transform lives at Glasgow Caledonian, and we hope many more will join us in championing this important cause.”