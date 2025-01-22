Alex Batty: Police issue update on criminal probe into disappearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The criminal investigation into the alleged abduction of Alex Batty, who returned to the UK after six years abroad, has been discontinued because he and his family would not support a prosecution.

Greater Manchester Police said the inquiry into his disappearance between September 30 2017 and December 13 2023 has officially concluded because there is no “realistic chance of criminal prosecution”.

Mr Batty and his grandmother Susan Caruana have been informed that case has been discontinued, police said.

He went missing at the age of 11 after his mother, who was not his legal guardian, took him on a pre-arranged trip to Spain with his grandfather.

Mr Batty was found by a chiropody student near the French city of Toulouse in December 2023 after walking across the Pyrenees.

Detective Superintendent Matt Walker, who led the investigation said: “Alex and his safety has been at the forefront of our minds and actions since he was found in Toulouse, France, in 2023.

“In our commitment to protecting children, we felt it was important that the circumstances of Alex’s disappearance be properly and thoroughly investigated.

“I led a dedicated team to do exactly that when Alex was first found, and this has continued since.

“We have consulted with various partners, such as a complex case CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) lawyer and the National Crime Agency throughout, and concluded there would be no realistic chance of criminal prosecution.

“Given this, the right thing to do is bring closure to this chapter of Alex and his family’s lives, particularly as this is the outcome they wished for.

“Alex is now an adult, safe, and reintegrated with life back in Greater Manchester surrounded by those who love him, which ultimately is the priority.”

open image in gallery The criminal investigation into the alleged abduction of Alex Batty, who returned to the UK after six years abroad, has been discontinued (Family handout/PA) ( PA Media )

Officers in the UK interviewed Mr Batty when he returned from France and a criminal investigation was subsequently launched.

He left his mother for a better future, telling The Sun newspaper she was “a great person but not a great mum”.

The teenager, who is now under the legal guardianship of his grandmother, in Oldham, Greater Manchester, said his mother was “anti-government, anti-vax”, whose catchphrase was “becoming a slave to the system”.

He had become fed up with his nomadic lifestyle, with “no friends” and “no social life”.

It is thought Mr Batty had previously been living with his mother and grandfather, who had taken him to Spain in September 2017, across Spain, Morocco and France while he was missing.