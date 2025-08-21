Givan among the nervous early risers on GCSE results day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Among those nervously waking early on GCSE results day was Northern Ireland’s Education Minister Paul Givan.

The DUP minister said his early nerves were replaced by excitement after one of his daughters received her results on Thursday.

Mr Givan said: “I was like many a parent today, up earlier than normal, anxious to see how one of my own children had got on.

“I think my first emotion was one of relief and then excitement for my own daughter.

“I know that is the case for many parents out there.”

Once he had recovered his poise, Mr Givan paid a visit to Saintfield High School in Co Down, where students had been gathering at the sports hall from shortly after 8am to receive their envelopes and begin planning for the future.

Among those celebrating was Ruby Dempster, 17. She said: “I got on really well, I passed everything. I got two Bs, four C*s and then four Cs, I am happy with what I got.

“I am going next to Belfast Met to do my A-levels. I am doing sociology, government and politics, and RE.

“It’s too early to say what I will do eventually. I do want to go to uni and have that experience. I’ll take it as it comes.”

Mia McMullan said she was “super happy” after receiving an unexpected A in RE.

She said: “I got a B and then the rest were all C*s

“I got the A in RE. I got 97% so I was really happy.

“I am going to Belfast Met to do the Football Academy and a personal training course alongside that. I hope that leads to something in sports.”

James Wightman, 16, was pleased to receive the grades which will allow him to go to Greenmount agricultural college.

He said: “I am going to study garden design and landscapes. I will enjoy that.”

For the pupils at Saintfield, the celebrations were tinged with sadness as it was their final day at the school, which offers education up to Year 12.

Ruby said: “It is quite sad but we have been off since May, I suppose we are all prepared to move on now.”

In Belfast, among the pupils celebrating at St Dominic’s Grammar were Kate and Emily Fanning. Kate received five A*s and five As while her sister got seven A*s and three As.

Kate said: “I want to do my A-levels here in St Dominic’s. I want to do maths, biology and history and politics.

“Hopefully I will go on to study law in the future.

“I was so nervous, I didn’t really know what I was looking at, there are three different pieces of paper.

Emily added: “I want to chemistry, biology, maths and drama. Hopefully I will go on to study veterinary in university.

“I was so nervous but I was so happy at the end. Our mum was delighted, she was overjoyed.”

Julia Hegarty said her nine A*s and two As were a “lot better” than she was expecting.

She said: “I am proud that I did the work, I am glad it all went very well.

“I am considering staying here to do A-levels.

“I am very interested in law, a couple of my relatives are barristers so I am really interested in that, but I am also interested in music so teaching is also an option.”

Anna Rice received nine A*s and one A.

She said: “I thought I had done OK, I didn’t think I had done that well.

“My mum is delighted, on the phone to all the family members now.

“I want to do all the sciences and maths A-levels next year.”

At Lagan College in Belfast, Rory McQuoid said he was surprised after receiving an A in maths.

He said: “I want to stay on to do A-levels in sport, RE and applied science.

“I’d like to eventually do sports physio. I think that is something I would enjoy.”

Tula Babes said she was “very happy” after receiving three A*s, four As and a B.

She said: “I was a bit nervous but I felt confident in myself.

“I am staying on for sixth year so I am doing maths, biology, chemistry and sociology and I hope to do healthcare.

“I like nursing, I like midwifery. My mum is a midwife so I am kind of inspired.”

Matthew Grogan said he was relieved after receiving “mainly As”.

He said: “A-levels is next, chemistry, biology and RE.

“I am really interested in medicine, but I am not sure, I’m not set on it yet.”

Grace Doherty said she had worked “really hard” and received five As and five A*s.

She said: “My mum came to collect the results with me and she was really pleased because she knew I had worked hard.

“I am coming back to Lagan to do my A-levels and then I am hoping to go to Stranmillis to become a teacher.

“My mum is a primary school teacher and it is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Alexander Chibanda said he had done “pretty well” after receiving A*s in maths, geography and music.

He said: “I was shocked by music, I didn’t expect that at all.

“I will do A-levels, Spanish, geography and maths.

“I want to go down the commercial airline route, I want to apply for the flier programme with British Airways and easyJet and see where I can go with that.”