Joy and relief for NI students as hard work pays off on results day

After years of work and months of worry, there were smiles and hugs at schools across Northern Ireland as pupils received their A-level results.

At Sullivan Upper School in Holywood, a number of students arrived early on Thursday morning to get their long-awaited results in the school gym.

Among them was Hollie Wilson who said she was excited after achieving an A in geography, a B in history and a B in government and politics.

She said: “I needed three Bs to get into university at York.

“I got all that I needed but I also got the A in the subject that I wanted to prove myself most in so I’m very happy that I got that A.

“I am going to study international relations and politics and I am very excited.”

Isabelle Myles was delighted to receive A*s in biology, chemistry and further maths.

She said: “I am hoping to study medicine at the University of Liverpool. My offer was for two Bs so I’ve got in.

“I am very excited. Two years of hard work and it has paid off so I’m very happy.

“It is just a lot of relief for all of us.

“I want to be a doctor. The two parts, science and the human body, they are fascinating. To be able to use my skills to help people live their lives to the fullest would just be amazing.

“I have always wanted to do neuroscience but I guess we’ll see what happens when I begin studying.”

Robbie Barnett will be going to Cambridge to study natural science after receiving A*s in chemistry, physics and further maths.

He said: “I am very relieved, very happy.”

Regarding his university course, he said: “My mum did it. It is a mixed science course, there are physics modules and world leaders will be teaching it.”

Meanwhile, pupils attended Rathmore Grammar School in Belfast where they had a visit from Education Minister Paul Givan.

Head girl Cliodhna Logan said she did “better than expected” after receiving four A*s in chemistry, biology, maths and physics.

She now aims to study medicine at Queen’s University Belfast.

She said: “There are so many different ways you can go in that, it will probably take me a bit of time to work it out, I’ve got five years to do that.

“I was just hoping I would get enough to get me into Queen’s, so is a big relief.

“My folks were not expecting it either.

“They said I got better than what I deserved! There were a few last-minute cramming sessions.”

Molly Melville received four A*s and an A. Her impressive collection of results included Spanish, which she did outside of school.

She said: “Honestly I didn’t know what to expect, it was kind of a toss-up. Since I’d done the exams so long ago I’d kind of forgotten how they went.

“It was a surprise this morning.”

She said she now wants to study medicine.

She said: “I really like the thought of helping people and I really like the research aspect of it, kind of making a difference in the world.”

Head boy Isaac Robinson received an A in physics and A*s in maths and further maths

He said: “I am really relieved. It is not that it was stressful, but it was a heavy few days before.

“I think the further maths was a very difficult paper. I am just glad I did well, I didn’t think I would get an A* to be honest.

“I think my parents were more relieved than I was.”

He will now go to Queen’s University to study actuary.

He said: “I am really interested in the career path. I was going to do maths initially but then I changed my mind.

“You get a placement year, so I think it is really good to get out and get some experience.

“I am fascinated by the problem solving aspect to it. I have a few friends in the year above who are doing it and also some cousins.”

Gavin Duffy will study music and King’s College London after receiving an A* in the subject as well as two further As.

He said: “I think there are more opportunities there for me.

“I think London is such a great place that I can’t wait to live there and explore there. It will be amazing.

“I heard they have an amazing music department there and I was awarded a choral scholarship there as well.

“I am over the moon, I am so excited. It is the only place in London which offers choral scholarships.

“My main thing is singing but I do play violin and piano. I just love to be on stage and performing in front of people.”