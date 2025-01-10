Fake Aldi supermarket on Google Maps creates carnage in rural Welsh village

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An internet prankster who planted a fake Aldi supermarket on Google Maps has caused havoc in rural south Wales.

Expectant shoppers and even giant delivery truck drivers have become stuck as they tried to visit the ‘ghost’ supermarket - only to find a remote, narrow farming lane in Cyffylliog, Denbighshire.

One local farmer has told how he came to the aid of a distressed milk tanker driver who got stuck while searching for the phantom superstore.

He said: “Poor fella tried pulling up and backing the trailer up our hill in a misguided attempt at turning around. Went down with a tractor but the fella had no idea where the towing eye was, so I left it to the experts.

“They straightened him out to go to Hiraethog to turn around. As he was rounding the corner at the bottom of the hill, he slowed down to open his window and thank us - and nearly got stuck again. Bless his cotton socks.”

He added: “Now we have an endless stream of day trippers and holiday makers turning up and looking confused.”

Locals believe the confusion is the result of a prankster, who they say created the phantom superstore.

open image in gallery The Aldi pin has now been removed ( Google )

County councillor Elfed Williams said the apparent prank did have a serious side with residents complaining about the large trucks wreaking havoc in their small village.

He said: “Anybody who knows the area knows it’s back roads and windy roads and really unsuitable for people to come along.

“People have been bemused by not finding an Aldi store here... on one level it’s amusing but on another level it is quite serious – where are the controls for Google to allow such a thing to happen?”

Since the matter was brought to Aldi’s attention it has been deleted and the address of the closest Aldi in Ruthin has been reinstated.

A spokesperson for Google told the BBC: “Our automated systems and trained operators work around the clock to monitor maps for suspicious behaviour, including incorrect edits to places.

“We also make it easy for people to report misleading places and inappropriate content, which helps us keep the information on maps authentic and reliable.”