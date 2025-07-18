Open golf has put Portrush on the map, say proud locals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush is putting the Co Antrim town on the global map, delighted locals have said.

Tens of thousands of people turned out for day two of the tournament, with some of the biggest crowds cheering for local hero Rory McIlroy as well as Dubliner Shane Lowry who scooped the Claret Jug the last time the Open came to Portrush in 2019.

Almost 280,000 fans snapped up tickets for the Open, with many also enjoying the expansive beaches and hospitality despite the inclement weather.

Broadcaster Alan Simpson said it is a phenomenon.

“It’s the biggest sporting event ever in Ireland, and it’s being held in the tiniest corner of the north west of Northern Ireland,” he said.

“It’s putting Portrush on the map right across the world, I’m getting emails and messages from Canada, from China, Japan, all over the world, people saying, ‘I didn’t realise your beaches were so golden’, they’re not really talking about the golf, they’re talking about the beaches and the view.

“You couldn’t pay for this publicity, you just couldn’t.

“The other good thing is you see the golfers socialising in Portrush, they come in, I chatted to Ricky Fowler and Patrick Cantlay the other evening just sitting having a meal. No one hassles them, it’s that very Northern Ireland thing is welcoming.

“Portrush has now become a 12 months of the year destination, we’ve got Curry’s (funfair), which has regenerated all of Portrush and more families coming. You see grandfathers, sons, daughters, grandkids, there is so much to do.

“We all know about the golf, it sells itself but we’ve got the beaches and the surf, and new hotels.

“I call it Portmagic and it is Portmagic at the minute because people around the world are seeing a wonderful postcard of our peninsula.”

Lauren Mullikin from Indiana was enjoying the golf with family, described the local scenery as beautiful.

“My dad has always wanted to go to the Open, and we took a family trip to Ireland in 1998, so he thought it would be a great time to get us all together – my sister lives in Germany – for his 70th birthday and celebrate,” she said.

“Portrush is beautiful, it’s been so much fun, and everybody is so friendly and nice to talk to.

“We’ve done Shannon and Galway before but we have not been here before.

“The memories I will take away are spending time with my son, introducing him to golf, he’s very interested in the idea of golf but doesn’t really want to play it, and there was no way he was going to stand at the Open and watch it peacefully, so we had fun in Portrush.

“We’re going to remember this forever, him exploring and doing a whole bunch of things that he’s normally really scared of doing.”

Eleanor Tunn and Sandy Sutherland, from the Scottish Highlands, took in two practice days as well as the first day of play on Thursday.

“We’ve been staying in the glamping village, just a stone’s throw from the golf course but of course coming into the town as well, and trying a few bars,” Ms Tunn said.

“We’re both really keen golfers, we went to Troon last year, and St Andrew’s a couple of years ago.

“I’d never been to Ireland before so I wanted to tick that off my list … we’ve already said we fancy a golf trip here.”

Mr Sutherland added: “Where we’re staying, you can look over the course, it’s beautiful, it’s one of the most scenic courses I’ve ever seen, stunning.

“The Open hasn’t been in Ireland a lot so we thought we’d come, only the second time in 50 years.

“Seeing Rory in a home course was pretty cool as well after winning the Masters.”

Denver Smith and his son, Matthew, from Dungannon, were cheering on both Rory McIlroy and Darren Clarke.

“We’ve a keen interest in the golf, Darren Clarke and, obviously, Rory, it’s good to see the boys doing well and hopefully Darren will make the cut for the weekend and will thrive,” Denver said.

“We need another winner from Ireland, and hopefully this time it will be from the north of Ireland.”

Matthew said they had also been to Portrush when it hosted the Open in 2019, and said it was much busier this time.

“The town is much busier, and even the course is busier, more people about,” he said.