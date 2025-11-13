I had no idea Traitors US would blow up – it’s bonkers, says host Alan Cumming

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alan Cumming has said he had “no idea” The Traitors US would be such a hit as he described the success of the programme as “bonkers”.

The Scottish actor hosts the US version of the hit reality TV show which has gained global success.

Now in its third season, and renewed until at least a fifth, it marked the Emmy award-winner’s debut into reality TV hosting, following years of success in theatre, TV and film.

Set in Ardross Castle in the Highlands, it is not the only reason the Aberfeldy native is back from his home in New York.

He is the new artistic director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre and on Thursday he announced his inaugural season that coincides with the festival’s 75th anniversary.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Cumming said he is showing the “very best of Scottish talent” while bringing artists from across the world to Pitlochry.

He said there are “radical” changes to the festival this time around, including “a revolution in how design is featured”.

Cumming said culture in Scotland is in a “pretty healthy place”, but he believes there is a better way to fund the art, with “too much form-filling and too many bureaucrats”.

He suggested “we could save some money and give that to artists”, saying the issue has got worse in the last 40 years.

It is a year of firsts for the Scot, but also a year of returns as he becomes a superhero once again in Avengers: Doomsday.

His last outing as a superhero was in Son Of The Mask in 2005 as Loki, also a character in Avengers.

Asked about his success across the big screen, the small screen and the stage, Cumming said: “I put it down to the quality that I think would help us with our decision about Scottish independence: I give it a go.

“I just think, ‘That seems like a good idea. They’re nice people. They’ve got good ideas. They seem fun. I like it. I’m going to give it a go,’ and that’s what I’ve done.

“I’ve always been eclectic, and of course, eclecticism breeds eclecticism, but I’ve never sort of stuck to one lane.”

The Spy Kids star, who said he is still recognised for the film by children, said that means doing things even if they are risky, highlighting when he started doing Victor and Barry with Forbes Masson at the Edinburgh Festival.

“People were like, ‘you’re doing stand-up at the festival?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah’.

“It was sort of looked down upon to have a classical career and also do, weirdly, stand-up.

“I’ve just always done that. I like the high and the low. I like eclecticism. I like to be inspired by different things. I still do. I still am.

“Pitlochry is another example of that. What the hell am I doing? It’s actually funny. I’m 60 years old and I’m suddenly running a theatre for the first time and I’m now hosting the world’s biggest competition reality show. Who would have seen that coming?

“I’m back to being a superhero after like 25 years – didn’t see that one coming either.”

Asked if he was surprised by the success of The Traitors, he said: “Yes, totally. I had no idea, especially because I didn’t know that world – nobody saw that coming.

“It’s huge. It’s just bonkers and it is actually lovely when it’s on here in America ,it is like that water cooler moment, you know, the thing that we don’t have anymore, where everybody, the whole country, stops and watches it.

“I love that and I don’t suppose since The Good Wife have I had that sort of thing where when big storylines happen everyone’s watching.

“It’s been nuts. I didn’t expect that. Even things like Spy Kids I would never have thought Spy Kids was going to be such a huge thing and 25 years on kids are still coming up to me every day.

“I was filming last week in Manchester and a little girl, she was only about eight, and she’s like, ‘Mr Floop’, and I think, ‘God, it just keeps going that film’, because it’s sort of magical, and it’s not dated in that way.”