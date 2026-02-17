Al Pacino says it was an ‘honour’ to act alongside Robert Duvall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Godfather’s Al Pacino has said it was an “honour” to act alongside Robert Duvall, who he described as a “born actor”.

Duvall, known for portraying Mafia consigliere Tom Hagen in 1972’s The Godfather and its sequel, died “peacefully” at his home aged 95, according to a statement by his wife Luciana Duvall.

Tributes have since poured in for the veteran actor including from his co-stars such as Pacino, Adam Sandler, Viola Davis, and Walton Goggins.

In a statement to the Press Association, Pacino said: “It was an honour to have worked with Robert Duvall.

“He was a born actor as they say, his connection with it, his understanding and his phenomenal gift will always be remembered.

“I will miss him.”

Pacino starred as Michael Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s seminal gangster movie and its sequels. Duvall played Hagen, the adopted son of Don Vito Corleone, who becomes consigliere.

Duvall earned his first Oscar nomination in the best supporting actor category for playing the Mafia adviser.

Coppola described the news of Duvall’s death as “a blow” and said the actor had been an “essential part” of his American Zoetrope production company.

The director, who worked with Duvall on several movies, posted a clip from Apocalypse Now on Instagram and described him as “a great actor”.

Duvall made his screen debut in 1963’s To Kill A Mockingbird, playing the mysterious Boo Radley before starring in a number of films including 1979’s The Great Santini, 2014’s The Judge alongside Robert Downey Jr and the 1998 legal drama A Civil Action where he played lawyer Jerome Facher opposite John Travolta.

Over the course of his career, Duvall was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including for best supporting actor for his performance as Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore in 1979’s Apocalypse Now, which he made famous with the line: “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.”

His Oscar win, however, did not come until 1984, for his portrayal of a country music star recovering from alcoholism in Tender Mercies.

Sandler, who starred alongside Duvall in Netflix’s 2022 sport comedy Hustle, praised Duvall for being “one of the greatest actors we ever had”.

In a post on Instagram, he added: “Funny as hell. Strong as hell.

“Such a great man to talk to and laugh with.”

Meanwhile his Jayne Mansfield’s Car co-star Robert Patrick said he was “gutted” in a post on Instagram, adding that Duvall was the actor he “looked up to”.

Hollywood star Davis, who acted alongside Duvall in Widows, said: “I’ve always been in awe of your towering portrayals of men who were both quiet and dominating in their humanness.”

The White Lotus actor Walton Goggins, who starred alongside Duvall in 1997’s The Apostle, thanked him for “changing” his life and for his years of friendship, in an emotional tribute on Instagram.

Others who have also paid tribute to the actor include actress Jamie Lee Curtis and Batman star Michael Keaton – who acted alongside Duvall in 1994’s The Paper.

Keaton said on Instagram: “Another friend goes down. Acted with and became friends. Shared a great afternoon on my front porch talking about horses.

“He was greatness personified as an actor.”

Luciana Duvall, who announced the news of her husband’s death in a post on his Facebook page, paid a heartfelt tribute to the film star.

The statement said: “Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time.

“Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.

“To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything.

“His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court.

“For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all.”

The post thanked fans for the “years of support” and for giving the family privacy.

Duvall was nominated for eight Golden Globes and won four, including for his portrayal of the cattle-drive boss in the 1989 miniseries Lonesome Dove.

The role also secured his first Emmy nomination. However, it was not until 2007 that he won the accolade for the hit western Broken Trail.

He also starred in the 1990 adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel The Handmaid’s Tale, where he acted alongside Faye Dunaway and the late Natasha Richardson, and appeared in Horton Foote’s 1991 film Convicts and the 1993 romance comedy Wrestling Ernest Hemingway.

Duvall also had memorable roles in the 2003 western Open Range alongside Kevin Costner and Michael Gambon, and in 1993’s Falling Down opposite Michael Douglas. He also had a notable role in the Scottish football movie A Shot At Glory in 2000.