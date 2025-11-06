Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The long-delayed Ajax armoured vehicle programme has "left its troubles behind", a minister has promised.

That is despite its £6.3 billion price tag for 589 vehicles – a cost of more than £10 million each.

The Ministry of Defence project, a source of strong criticism, was initially intended for service in 2017.

However, it suffered serious setbacks, including noise and vibration issues that injured soldiers during testing.

Ajax has now declared Initial Operating Capability (IOC), a key milestone meaning a squadron can deploy on operations.

Luke Pollard, Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, said the project had "overcome" its difficulties.

open image in gallery An Ajax armoured fighting vehicle ( PA Media )

Speaking in Merthyr Tydfil on Wednesday, he said: “Ajax has overcome significant challenges, but importantly, we can say it has left its troubles behind.

“Ajax has proved itself in the field to be the most advanced medium-weight armoured fighting vehicle on the planet, and we have more than a full squadron ready to go, ready to fight, ready to win, with more in the pipeline.

“Our Ajax fleet has a key role as we move our nation to war-fighting readiness… We now live in a new era of threat, we live in a more dangerous world, and to respond to that, we need to renew our armed forces, retiring old equipment, and investing in new technologies.”

The six variants in the Ajax project, which are being developed by General Dynamics in Merthyr Tydfil, are the first new armoured fighting vehicles to enter service with the British Army for nearly 30 years.

More than 165 of the vehicles have now been delivered, but full operating capability (FOC) may not be reached for another four years.

open image in gallery General Dynamics is developing the tanks ( Getty Images )

Ajax replaces CVR(T) vehicles, which first entered service in 1971, and the new fleet was put through its paces to meet IOC by the Household Cavalry Regiment, based in Bulford, Wiltshire.

Mr Pollard said: “It’s a really important milestone today. This is a programme that did have significant problems, it was right that under the last government the trials were paused so the lessons could be learned around the vibration and noise issues.

“Those issues are firmly in the past. We would not be declaring IOC if it were not safe, we would not be putting it in the hands of our frontline forces if it were not safe, and I’ve been reassured from the top of the army down to the folks that work on the platform that it is safe.

“There are lots of lessons that we can learn from this.”

“We want to see huge improvements in the value for money for defence procurement, we want to see speeding up of those procurements, and we want to see more of an increased defence budget being directed at companies in Britain,” he added.